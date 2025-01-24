Broncos Called ‘Best Landing Spot’ for $80 Million Super Bowl Champion

The Denver Broncos are a team many have pegged as a candidate for outside upgrades around 2024 first-round pick and starting quarterback Bo Nix. Among the options that the Broncos could pursue is Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Godwin, who turns 29 years old in February, recorded 50 receptions for 576 yards and 5 touchdowns in an injury-shortened 2024 season.

He would have been third in yards and TDs and fourth in receptions on the Broncos.

“Before going down with a dislocated ankle in October, Godwin was on track to produce his best season as a pro since his breakout 2019 campaign. His 85.7 PFF receiving grade through Week 7 ranked third among receivers,” Pro Football Focus’ Mason Cameron wrote on January 22.

“Given the success Bo Nix showed in his first season — despite having few proven weapons at his disposal — Denver will want to supplement its receiving corps this offseason. Sean Payton has shown a propensity to feed targets to receivers with a proven play-making track record, which Godwin is no stranger to, having seen 130-plus targets in each of his past three full seasons.”

Godwin was a third-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2017. He helped the organization with the Super Bowl following the 2020 season.

He is coming off a three-year, $60 million contract and has earned $80.6 million in his career, per Over The Cap.

Over The Cap projects the Broncos to have $35.8 million in cap space.

Chris Godwin Has Battled Injuries in Productive Career

Godwin had three straight 120-plus-catch, 1,000-yard seasons entering 2024. He had four such seasons in five years coming into the campaign. His 2024 receptions and yardage are his fewest since his rookie season.

He has also battled injuries throughout his career. Godwin played in a full regular-season schedule in 2023, starting all 17 games.

It was his first full regular season since 2018 when he was third on the team in receptions.

A Pro Bowler in 2019, and a member of the NFL’s Top 100 Players list in 2020 and 2021, Godwin tore his ACL during that 2021 campaign. He finished seventh in the voting for AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2022.

Godwin will count $18.8 million against the Bucs’ salary cap in 2025 if he is not signed to a new deal thanks to void years added onto the back end of his current deal.

That is plenty of incentive for the Buccaneers to attempt to retain him.

Chris Godwin & Cortland Sutton Could Buy Broncos Time

Broncos rookies Devaughn Vele (41-475-3) and Troy Franklin Jr. (28-264-2) both boast upside as bigger-bodied threats on the perimeter. Marvin Mims Jr. is a sparkplug player who saw increased usage on offense in addition to his All-Pro-caliber return duties.

The Broncos also had young veteran Lil’Jordan Humphrey (31-293-1) in 2024. He has the trust of Payton going back to their time together with the New Orleans Saints.

Godwin could offer a consistent interior complement to Sutton for the Broncos.

That would allow the Broncos more time to evaluate Franklin and Vele or provide cover for an incoming rookie. They could also focus their resources elsewhere with potential needs at running back, tight end, linebacker, and in the secondary this offseason.