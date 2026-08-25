Broncos Shake Up Roster Behind Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton

The Denver Broncos are moving on from Hakeem Butler in a corresponding move after adding pass rusher Ron Stone, per DenverBroncos.com’s Aric DiLalla on August 25.

Butler signed with the Broncos in June.

The move to Denver seemingly signaled that his prolific tenure in the United Football League was successful and would allow him to restart his NFL career. It has been on hold since the 2020 season, his second year in the league.

It did. But Butler, a two-time UFL Offensive Player of the Year, must now figure out what comes next after the Broncos moved on.

Broncos Cut Former Cardinals Draft Pick, UFL Standout Hakeem Butler

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold notably left Butler off his projection for the Broncos’ 53-man roster. Legwold left five others–Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin Jr., and Pat Bryant–in the final group.

Bryant, Franklin, and Sutton all stand 6-foot-2 or better, while the Broncos have Sean Payton favorite Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

He is always a good bet to log meaningful reps for Payton and has outlasted Butler to this point.

“If a quarterback is released and the Broncos keep only two passers, perhaps there’s room for a sixth player here,” Legwold wrote on August 24. They have had a clear top five throughout camp, but Lil’Jordan Humphrey is a long-time Payton favorite, and players such as undrafted rookie Cameron Ross and Michael Bandy have flashed plenty in the preseason.”

Broncos On SI’s Erick Trickel projected a similar look, with Butler also missing out on a practice squad spot. That underscores how quiet Butler has been since joining the Broncos. He drew two targets and did not come down with either in two preseason games.

The Broncos have had success tapping UFL talent, signing Stone after previous addition Dondrea Tillman showed he can contribute regularly.

Unfortunately, Butler is not one of the Broncos’ success stories.

NFL Legend Visited Hakeem Butler During Training Camp

Butler’s departure from the Broncos comes less than one week after a vist from legendary NFL receiver Ricky Proehl, a two-time Super Bowl champion and his head coach with the Battlehawks.

Proehl got Payton to say nice things about the UFL, but also drew strong words from Butler.

“Kind of just how I was raised, I kind of–I play for me at the end of the day, but I represent everybody that’s poured into me along the way,” Butler told Proehl in the clip shared by the UFL on August 21 when asked about representing the UFL.

“When I go out there, your name is on me in some ways, because you coached me along the way, and that’s just how I feel about a lot of people.”

The Broncos still roster Butler’s former Battlehawks teammate, cornerback Sean Fresch.

That means they still have multiple UFL ties on the roster. Fresch said he feels players like himself and Butler do represent the UFL in the NFL. He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity the spring league provided him in Denver.