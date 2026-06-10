Unfortunate Broncos Injury Could Open Door for Rookie Duo

If you were wondering exactly how pressed Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has been feeling when it comes to his tight ends room, just remember not only have the Broncos spent big on the position in free agency but also drafted a whopping 3 tight ends in the last 2 years.

At this point, Payton figures, something will eventually have to work, and if any group is primed to break out in 2026 — like the running backs finally did in 2025 — it’s the tight ends.

One intriguing wild card in that group of tight ends has been 2025 7th-round pick Caleb Lohner, who spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad but impressed in early offseason workouts.

Now, with Lohner out for an extended period of time following a “lower body procedure,” there could be an opening for a pair of 2026 draft picks to make a move on the 53-man roster — 5th round pick Justin Joly and 7th round pick Dallen Bentley.