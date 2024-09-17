Broncos Sign Former Chargers Prospect in Free Agency Amid Injury Woes

Denver Broncos edge rusher Baron Browning exited the loss versus the Pittsburgh Steelers early with an apparent ankle injury. The Broncos are planning accordingly, adding depth to the roster.

“#Broncos signing former #Chargers linebacker Andrew Farmer to practice squad per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on September 17.

Farmer was an undrafted free agent out of Division II Lane College in 2023.

He recorded 3 tackles in his eight appearances. Farmer logged 60 snaps on defense, giving him a 12% snap share, per Pro Football Reference. Farmer logged 48 snaps (60% share) on special teams.

The 6-foot-4 linebacker, Farmer, was a five-year performer in college. He logged 11.5 sacks for the Dragons in 2021, earning All-Conference honors.

Farmer took a significant step back with 6.0 sacks in 2022.

He might not be on the main roster, but his arrival could offer a significant hint into the Broncos’ plans amid a slew of injuries.

New Broncos LB ‘Dominated’ Competition in College

“Explosive, playmaking small-school defender who posted 58 tackles and 25 TFLs last season. Strong for his size, plays with terrific pad level, and defeats blocks with ease. Rushes the edge with speed and can flatten and pursue from the backside. Effectively uses his hands to protect himself, slides down the line of scrimmage, and makes plays against the run,” Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline wrote in April 2023.

“Has a nasty attitude, goes after opponents, and forces the action, causing fumbles. Fluid, agile, and immediately alters his angle of attack to get to the action. Stays with plays and works to defend the run and rush the passer.”

Pauline knocked Farmer’s first step and pursuit speed, though he credited the pass rusher with playing fast.

The 24-year-old Farmer could serve as a developmental piece this season.

“Farmer dominated the level of competition he played at, then impressed scouts in the postseason.” Pauline wrote. “He offers possibilities as a situational pass rusher, though he must learn to play standing over tackle.”

Andrew Farmer’s Addition Brings Up More Questions for Broncos

“The Broncos started the day with the maximum 17 players on their practice squad, so a corresponding move will be needed to make room for Farmer,” 9 New’s Mike Klis wrote on September 17.

“A promotion to the active 53-man roster could be coming for a practice squad-er (Veteran receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who has been elevated for each of the Broncos’ first two games, would have to be one possibility) as Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey is a candidate for injured reserve. McGlinchey suffered an MCL injury late in the Broncos’ loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers and is expected to be sidelined four weeks.”

Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers also left the loss to Pittsburgh with a concussion, potentially leaving the Broncos shorthanded at multiple spots in Week 3.

Former UFL star Dondrea Tillman is another candidate for a call-up from the practice squad.

The Broncos are one of five teams with 4 sacks on the season. That is the third-fewest in the league through two weeks. Jonathon Cooper is the Broncos team leader with 2.0 sacks while Jonah Elliss and Zach Allen each have 1.0 sacks apiece.