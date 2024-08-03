Broncos Sign Former Chargers UDFA to 90-Man Training Camp Roster

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has had high hopes for tight end Greg Dulcich as much as any player on the roster.

Dulcich has dealt with injuries that have kept him from fulfilling the potential he has flashed when healthy. Even when he is healthy, Dulcich’s role in the offense is as a pass-catcher. The Broncos have other players to handle the other duties of the position.

They decided to add another.

“Denver signed tight end Hunter Kampmoyer, the team announced Friday,” DenverBroncos.com’s Aric DiLalla wrote on August 2.

“An Oregon alum, Kampmoyer has appeared in two career regular-season games. He originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and appeared in one game as a rookie. He played in another contest in 2023 for Los Angeles.”

Cool variation of a crack toss here from Kellen Moore on a key third and short. Great blocks from Rashawn Slater, Alex Erickson, and Hunter Kampmoyer to set the edge. pic.twitter.com/l5qHdXuACl — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) November 29, 2023

Kampmoyer entered the league in 2021, signing with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent.

He has spent most of his NFL tenure on LA’s practice squad. Kampmoyer has appeared in two games, logging one appearance in 2021 and another in 2023.

Broncos TE Hunter Kampmoyer Played Defense in College

Kampmoyer does not have a reception during the regular season in his career. But he has caught nine passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason. More of a run blocker, he caught 14 passes for 161 yards and three scores in his final season at Oregon in 2021.

“Run-blocking tight end with good toughness and grit, although he needs more meat on his bones to stand up to NFL competition at the point of attack,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlien wrote before the 2022 draft. “Kampmoyer does his job as a pass catcher, but there’s nothing special about that area of his game. He won’t uncover against man coverage but respect for his run-blocking ability should open some play-action doors.”

The Broncos have blocking tight end Adam Trautman, former UDFAs Nate Adkins (2023) and Lucas Krull (2022), and rookie Thomas Yassmin with Dulcich on the roster.

Kampmoyer’s path to a roster spot could lie in his potential two-way versatility.

“He began his collegiate career as an outside linebacker, moved to defensive end (where he actually played three variations of the position), and now this spring has swapped the green defensive uni for a white offensive one to play tight end,” 247Sports’ Erik Skopil wrote in April 2018. “And, oh yeah, he’s also a reserve long snapper.”

Making a switch back to defensive end is a lofty proposition, as with any position change in the NFL. Kampmoyer presenting the option could make a significant difference when it comes time to whittle down the roster from its current 90-man limit to the 53-man regular-season limit.

Broncos Cut DL to Make Room on Roster for Ex-Chargers TE

The Broncos already had to make room on the roster for Kampmoyer, cutting rookie undrafted free agent Brandon Matterson.

Matterson was a six-year performer at UTSA, setting career highs of 5.0 sacks and six tackles for loss in his final season in 2023. He also helped the Roadrunners reach bowl games in his final four seasons.

He was also mired behind several players on the depth chart.

The Broncos signed veterans Angelo Blackson and Malcolm Roach in free agency to a group featuring D.J. Jones with Elijah Garcia and Jordan Jackson for depth.

Matterson could have joined backup Matt Henningsen behind starters John Franklin-Myers and Zach Allen at defensive end. He was a long shot to make the Broncos’ roster let alone see significant snaps.