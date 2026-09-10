Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Does Not Mince Words About Broncos Before ‘MNF’

The Denver Broncos will face Patrick Mahomes for the 16th time in his career in Week 1.

“This has always been the goal, is to get out there and play Week 1,” Mahomes told reporters on September 10 in the wake of head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs’ medical staff’s decision that he will start on “Monday Night Football,” just eight months after tearing his ACL and LCL a little less than eight months ago.

“Now I get to go out there and play the sport that I love. So, super excited. I get to play at Arrowhead, against a great opponent, and go out there and be myself.”

Naturally, as a division rival, Mahomes has faced the Broncos more than most other teams.

Patrick Mahomes ‘Super Excited’ for Chiefs’ Week 1 Matchup vs Broncos

He is 13-2 in his 15 tilts against the Broncos, the same mark he has against another AFC West foe, the Las Vegas Raiders. A lot went into that record, including a special teams gaffe that cost the Broncos a victory in 2024.

Still, it is a notable mark as the Broncos look to get their 2026 regular-season campaign off to a hot start with a 1-0 mark in the division standings.

The Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers both play non-division foes.

The Broncos can get a head start in that regard with a win over Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 1. Mahomes reiterated that the Broncos are a “great team,” and that they know the Broncos’ defense–“one of the best” in the NFL–presents a “heck of a challenge.”

Andy Reid Backs Patrick Mahomes’ Claim

Mahomes spoke about playing like himself and being a “competitor,” a fitting remark, with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid backing his claim that he would be back for Week 1 in December, when his injury initially happened.

“He was calculating it pretty early. When he was doing his MRI, he goes, ‘I’m coming back,’” Reid told reporters on September 10. “There was no hesitation.

“I don’t doubt anything he puts his mind to.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton echoed those sentiments when asked about what he expects to see from Mahomes in his first game of consequence since the injury, comparing the Chiefs star’s work ethic to Bo Nix.

“I’m going to probably say the same for Bo: you’ve seen enough things where you know he’s going to be 100%, and we’re preparing for him, his best,” Payton told reporters on September 2. “And we know how talented he is, and I’m sure he’s attacked the rehab the way Bo has. Completely different injuries, but that’s kind of our approach to it.”

That was before it was official that Mahomes would start against the Broncos, though the situation had been trending in that direction.

Broncos Looking to Start New Streak

In addition to a potential win over Mahomes and the rival Chiefs, which would be two straight, this game is also an opportunity for Payton and the Broncos to start a new streak.

The Broncos lost their first two regular-season openers under Payton, falling to the Raiders in 2023 and then the Seattle Seahawks in 2024. They notched their first season-opening victory in 2025 en route to a 14-win season.

That is just additional incentive to put their best collective foot forward.