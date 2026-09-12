Broncos Get Great News Against Patrick Mahomes Before Chiefs Game

The Denver Broncos now know exactly who will be protecting Patrick Mahomes’ blind side when the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback returns to action Monday night.

And it will not be starting left tackle Josh Simmons.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on September 12 that the Chiefs officially ruled Simmons out and that undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson will start at left tackle against Denver.

“The #Chiefs officially ruled out LT Josh Simmons,” Garafolo wrote on X. “That means undrafted free agent Kahlil Benson will be the blind-side protector in Patrick Mahomes’ return to action.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport amplified the report, calling it “A big one for KC.”

For Denver, it creates one of the clearest pressure points in Monday night’s AFC West opener: an inexperienced left tackle making his first NFL start against a Broncos defense that led the league in sacks last season.

Broncos Can Put Kahlil Benson Under Immediate Pressure

Simmons had already been trending toward missing the game because of a back injury. He did not participate in Kansas City’s Thursday or Friday practices before being ruled out.

The bigger development is who Kansas City is asking to replace him.

Benson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent and spent his college career primarily on the right side of the offensive line. According to Chiefs On SI, he logged no game snaps at left tackle in college and only began receiving significant work there after Simmons was injured.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has publicly expressed confidence in Benson, and Mahomes has echoed the organization’s next-man-up approach.

Denver nevertheless has every reason to test him early.

The Broncos finished 2025 with an NFL-best 68 sacks, 11 more than the Atlanta Falcons, who finished second with 57. It was Denver’s second consecutive season leading the league in sacks.

Nik Bonitto accounted for a team-high 14 sacks after recording 13.5 the previous season.

Whether defensive coordinator Vance Joseph lines Bonitto up directly over Benson throughout the night or uses movement and pressure packages to force the rookie into difficult protection decisions, that side of the Chiefs’ line figures to command attention.

Patrick Mahomes’ Return Adds Another Layer

The matchup is even more notable because Mahomes is returning from the serious knee injury that ended his 2025 season.

Reid said earlier this week Mahomes was “likely” to start against Denver, provided he avoided a setback, and the quarterback has been a full participant in practice.

Mahomes underwent surgery after suffering ACL and LCL tears in his left knee last season.

So while Denver cannot expect Mahomes to suddenly become an easy target — his pocket awareness and ability to escape pressure have long complicated opposing pass-rush plans — forcing him to deal with pressure from his blind side would be one way to make his first game back significantly more uncomfortable.

Kansas City can counter by giving Benson help with tight ends or running backs, moving the pocket and emphasizing quicker throws. Each of those responses, however, can also affect how the Chiefs deploy the rest of their offense.

That is where Simmons’ absence becomes more than a simple one-for-one substitution.

Denver already entered Monday’s game with a pass rush capable of changing games. Now Joseph knows that one of the league’s most dangerous quarterbacks will make his return with an undrafted rookie receiving one of the toughest assignments possible.

And unlike earlier in the week, the Broncos no longer have to wonder whether that matchup will materialize.