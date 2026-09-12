Chiefs DC Does Not Hold Back About Broncos’ Bo Nix

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has made a “Bo-leiver” out of Kanas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

The veteran coach offered what The Athletic’s Jesse Newell called an “interesting” take.

“I’m not sure we’ve been able to defend him that well. I looked at a PFF slide. And I think he, of of all the quarterbacks we’ve gone against over a period, has been the most successful. So, I flashed that up. That was up there,” Spagnuolo told reporters on September 11.

“That’s a credit to him and the system and what they do. I think he’s a terrific football player. I think he’s perfect. He’s in the perfect system, he’s with the perfect coaches working with him, and I think he’s really kind of done that his whole career. He’s scary to go with. Because he’s one of those guys that you can do everything right, he can make you look bad, because he can get out of trouble with his feet.”

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For his career, Nix is 3-1 against the Chiefs, including a 2-0 mark in 2025. However, the depth of his success goes beyond the record, which is still a team accomplishment.

Chiefs’ Ineffective Against Broncos’ Bo Nix

Nix has completed 98 of 134 passes against the Chiefs in his career, or 73.1%, his fourth-highest mark against any team he has faced through two years.

Two of Nix’s top three marks in his career came against teams (Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers) from the NFC South, where Broncos head coach Sean Payton was for 15 years in the same capacity for the New Orleans Saints.

The third came against the Cincinnati Bengals, the only one he has faced more than once.

Familiarity–Nix has faced the Chiefs more than all but two other teams, the Broncos’ other two AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders–is certainly a factor.

Nix also has worlds more film and data available to him on the Chiefs and Spagnuolo than is available to KC on the third-year QB. That is undoubtedly to the former Auburn Tigers and Oregon Ducks star’s advantage.

Bo Nix vs the Blitz

Nix was one of 11 QBs who faced a blitz on at least 210 dropbacks in 2025, per Pro Football Focus. The Chiefs blitzed at the third-highest rate in the NFL during the 2025 regular season, per Pro Football Reference.

Nix is near the bottom or the middle of the pack in that group in yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage.

However, he is one of the best at protecting the football and avoiding taking sacks.

Nix’s affinity for the quick game and his athleticism are blitz-killers. He is also an older third-year QB, entering the league as the most experienced starter in NCAA history. He has seen more than most players with as many years or pro service.

In essence, Spagunoulo and his aggressive approach are only helping Nix build his mental bank and build upon what has already been a strength of his game.

Nix will look to move to 4-1 when the Broncos face the Chiefs on “Monday Night Football.”

Chiefs Coach Does Not Hold Back About Bo Nix Before Broncos Opener