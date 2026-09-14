Travis Kelce Threatens Broncos Legend’s Place in NFL History During MNF

The Denver Broncos have plenty to worry about from Travis Kelce on Monday night. One of their former stars also happens to be directly in his path.

Kelce enters the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 1 matchup against Denver with 82 career receiving touchdowns. Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall finished his career with 83. Two touchdown catches from Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium would therefore push him past Marshall and into another spot on the NFL’s all-time list, moving him up to a tie for 23rd all-time.

That would require something Kelce has done plenty of before, just not lately.

Kelce’s most recent multi-touchdown receiving game came nearly four years ago, when he scored three times against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 20, 2022.

And when Kelce gets going near the goal line, two touchdowns are not always the ceiling.

Kelce’s Last Multi-TD Games Were Spectacular

Kelce caught six passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns in Kansas City’s 30-27 win over the Chargers in November 2022. His final touchdown, a 17-yard reception from Patrick Mahomes with 31 seconds remaining, gave Kansas City the lead for good.

Six weeks earlier, he authored an even stranger stat line.

Kelce caught seven passes for just 25 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 10, 2022 — and four of those receptions went for touchdowns. Kansas City needed every one of them in a 30-29 comeback victory.

He has nine career games with multiple receiving touchdowns.

A 10th on Monday would also carry a little extra sting for Denver because of whose name Kelce would move past.

Brandon Marshall Built His Reputation in Denver

Marshall became one of the NFL’s premier wide receivers after the Broncos selected him in the fourth round of the 2006 draft.

He topped 1,100 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons from 2007 through 2009, finishing that stretch with 307 catches, 3,710 yards and 23 touchdowns. He made consecutive Pro Bowls in 2008 and 2009.

Some of his biggest performances came against Kansas City.

Marshall recorded his first career multi-touchdown game against the Chiefs in December 2007, catching 10 passes for 115 yards and two scores. He did it to Kansas City again one year later, finishing with 11 catches, 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Now one of Kansas City’s defining players has a chance to move past him while facing Marshall’s former team.

Broncos Get First Shot at Stopping Kelce

Kelce begins his 14th NFL season with 1,080 catches, 13,002 receiving yards and 82 receiving touchdowns, all with Kansas City. His 82 touchdown catches are already a Chiefs franchise record.

Denver gets the first chance to keep Marshall one spot ahead.

The Broncos and Chiefs open their seasons Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 6:15 p.m. MT. It is the first time Denver has ever opened a season in Kansas City.

One Kelce touchdown would tie Marshall.

Two would pass him.

For a rivalry that rarely needs another subplot, that will do.

Taylor Swift Could Return to Arrowhead for Chiefs-Broncos

Kelce will also begin a new chapter Monday night away from the stat sheet.

The Chiefs’ opener against Denver will be his first regular-season game since marrying Taylor Swift on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Swift’s representative confirmed the marriage to CBS News after the ceremony.

Whether Swift will be at Arrowhead Stadium for the occasion had not been confirmed as of Monday afternoon.

There is reason for the speculation. Swift has made numerous appearances at Chiefs games since her relationship with Kelce became public in 2023, and Monday represents Kansas City’s first home game of the season. Page Six reported Monday that Swift’s potential attendance was being watched ahead of kickoff, while Heavy also examined whether she would attend Kelce’s season opener.

If she does attend, it would mark her first Chiefs game since the couple’s wedding — another wrinkle in a night already carrying plenty of them for Kelce.

He can pass a Broncos legend with two touchdown catches. And he may have his new wife watching from the stands when he tries.