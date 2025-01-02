Chiefs QB Carson Wentz Sends Clear Message Before Broncos Showdown

When the Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18, they will face Carson Wentz, not Patrick Mahomes.

While that is undoubtedly good news for the Broncos, not having to face the two-time MVP, Mahomes, Wentz is a former No. 2 overall pick. He was also in the MVP conversation in 2017 before tearing his ACL and seeing his career arc altered.

With all that he has endured since then, Wentz is looking to maximize his opportunity.

“Obviously, want to play well and have success out there. And ultimately more than anything, get a win. That’s the goal,” Wentz told reporters on January 1. “Obviously, we know the circumstances, we know kind of where we’re at, and the reason I’m playing, not Pat, and all the things.

“I still go out there and expect to win. I’m going to prepare to go out there and win and have a good performance with this offense. And, yeah, we’re preparing for that.”

“I’ve stayed locked in, stayed ready. Prepared every week. Really kind of had the same routine since I’ve been in the NFL, taking some things from Pat and kind of working with him. But at the same time, every week I’m staying locked in, ready to go,” Wentz said. “Obviously, not getting the reps. But going against our defense with our scout offense definitely does help me stay sharp.

“It should be a fun one.”

Chiefs QB Carson Wentz Looking to Prove Starting Mettle vs Broncos

Wentz has appeared in two games during the regular season. He completed both of his pass attempts against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15. He will be making his first regular-season start since Week 18 of the 2023 season against the San Francisco 49ers.

Then, Wentz was a member of the Los Angeles Rams

“I take it day by day,” Wentz, 32, said of his approach to landing another starting job. “I’m confident in myself, I’m confident in my abilities. And what I’ve done in the past is in the past; good, bad, and different. I’m confident I can play and play at a high level, and so I’m looking forward to, hopefully, doing that this weekend and having fun while I’m at it.”

A free agent after the season, Wentz could parlay this opportunity into another as a stop-gap option for teams with a young quarterback. He does not feel there is anything new to show, just that he can still perform at a high level.

The Broncos cannot allow Wentz to get into a rhythm on Sunday, which could be a challenge with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid – a firm believer in the QB’s talent – calling plays.

Wentz is excited to operate as QB1 for the Chiefs.

“I’m still the same guy. I’ve still played,” Wentz said. “But every offense does have its own nuances and kind of play styles. And some move the pocket more, and some do this more. And so I’ve been in a couple different ones now, and so I’m excited to have Coach Reid calling it for me and kind of seeing what that’s all about.”

Bo Nix Preparing Like Chiefs Starters Will Play

The Broncos can secure a playoff berth with a victory, so that has to be their only focus going into this matchup regardless of Wentz starting for the Chiefs in Mahomes’ place.

According to Broncos QB Bo Nix, that is exactly how they are approaching it.

“We’re going to go like they’re going to play everybody,” Nix told reporters on January 1. “That’s not our decision to make. But we have to be ready to go, and we have to compete with whoever they put on the field.”

The Broncos blew a 14-3 lead to the Chiefs in Week 10, falling 16-14. Nix and Co. have finished with no fewer than 24 points since then.

The Chiefs have scored now fewer than 19 points in that same span coming into this game.

They have scored – in order – 21, 27, and 29 points from Weeks 15 through 17. The Broncos defense 30-plus points in three of the last four outings, while the Chiefs’ unit has allowed no more than 19 points in five straight.