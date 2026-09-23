Ex-Broncos QB Makes Enticing Statement About Bo Nix Contract Extension

The Denver Broncos‘ first-win of the 2026 NFL season comes with some remembrance from last year’s team. They defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars with a fourth-quarter comeback.

Last season, they led the league with five fourth-quarter comebacks and seven game-winning drives.

Quarterback Bo Nix redeemed himself from a more than disappointing first game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He tossed 288 yards and one touchdown.

Following Nix and the Broncos’ Sunday afternoon performance, the third-year QB got some unexpected news about a contract extension from a former Broncos quarterback.

Chris Simms Expects Bo Nix Contract Extension With Broncos to Happen Soon

On NBC’s Pro Football Talk, sports analyst and former Denver Broncos quarterback Chris Simms, explains that Bo Nix is the safest quarterback from the 2024 draft class. Simms further elaborates that a contract extension for the is inevitable for the 26-year-old.

“What’s the question? Playoffs every year? Yeah, he hurt his foot, but he might be the safest bet [from the 2024 quarterback draft class] of all right now,” Simms said on NBC. “I’m not saying you make him the highest-paid quarterback in football, but he’s been pretty damn good. I don’t know if there’s much to question there, and I think Sean Payton has a love affair for him and how he operates that way to where I expect that [extension] to happen, too. For sure.”

Nix is on the third year of his four-year, $18.6 million rookie contract. He becomes eligible for a contract extension in January 2027. While there haven’t been a lot of talks about extending their QB, an extension is imminent.

Bo Nix is 9-1 vs. NFC Teams Ahead of Rams Game on Sunday

The Denver Broncos face the Super Bowl favorited Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field for Sunday Night Football.

Heading into the matchup, Bo Nix is 9-1 against NFC teams. The only loss coming from the first game of his career against the Seattle Seahawks.

“Bo Nix is 9-1 against NFC teams in his career,” Broncos beat writer Zac Stevens wrote on X. “His only loss? The first game of his career. Bo’s won 9-straight games vs the NFC.”

The last time these two teams met was on Christmas Day in 2022. Baker Mayfield led the Rams to a 51-14 blowout victory.

However, the last time Matthew Stafford faced the Broncos was in 2015. The Peyton Manning-led Broncos defeated the Detroit Lions 24-12 in Week 3’s Sunday Night Football.

Both the Rams and Broncos sit a 1-1 record after two devastating Week 1 losses. This game remains a must win for Denver and LA.