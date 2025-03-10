Broncos Lose Key Defensive Piece to $21 Million Deal in AFC South

The Denver Broncos weren’t going to be able to bring back everyone on their roster from 2024 — it was just never totally clear who was staying and who was going.

After the first official day of the 2025 free agency cycle we’ve got some answers, and that includes losing a player at the heart of the No. 7 defense in the NFL in 2024.

From NFL reporter Tom Pelissero’s official X account: “The #Titans are signing LB Cody Barton to a three-year, $21 million deal, per The Insiders.”

Barton was playing for the Broncos a 1-year, $2.5 million contract in 2024. He has $11.1 million in career earnings through his first 6 seasons.

“Excellent run defender & automatic tackler,” The 33rd Team’s James Foster wrote about Barton on his official X account. “Smart cover LB with some limitations playing man coverage/moving backwards. Very good player, don’t compare this man to Jack Gibbens … Automatic wrap-up tackler. 1 of 2 LBs with a ≤ 5% missed tackle rate in 2024.”

Broncos Were Urged to Try and Bring Back Barton

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon listed Barton as the one free agent the team needs to bring back in 2025 — picking Barton over defensive tackle D.J. Jones, who they brought back on a 3-year, $39 million contract the same day Barton went to the Titans.

“It’s either Barton or D.J. Jones, simply because it would be ideal for the Broncos to bring back one of the two key free-agent front-seven defenders within a defense that was excellent in 2024. Barton is younger and has more upside,” Gagnon wrote on February 26.

What the Titans get in Barton is a consistent force at one of the more undervalued positions on NFL defenses. Barton has been a fountain of production over the last 3 seasons with 3 consecutive years of over 100 tackles on 3 different teams, including arguably his most well-rounded stat line in 2024: 106 tackles, 2 interceptions, 5 pass deflections, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks and 1 fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

Barton Emerged as Full Time Starter in 2022

Barton was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round (No. 88 overall) of the 2019 NFL draft out of Utah and backed up future Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner for his first 3 seasons before becoming a full time starter in 2022, when he finished with 136 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2.0 sacks, 4 TFL and 6 pass deflections.

He played 2023 on a 1-year, $3.5 million contract with the Washington Commanders and finished with 121 tackles in 13 starts. In 2024, Barton was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after returning a fumble 52 yards for a touchdown to go with 8 tackles, 1.0 sacks and 1 forced fumble in a 33-10 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 7.

Not everyone was sold on the Titans’ move to get Barton.

“Former Broncos LB Cody Barton clearly knows how to find the football: 2022 – 136 tackles 2022 – 121 tackles 2024 – 106 tackles Have to wonder if it’s an improvement coverage wise,” ESPN’s Turron Davenport wrote on his official X account. “That’s where the #Titans are lacking a vet. But don’t forget James Williams, Cedric Gray.”

“That is a lot of money for Cody Barton,” Predominantly Orange’s Lou Scataglia wrote on X. “Glad Denver didn’t do this.”

“Sad to see Cody Barton go, but $21m over three years is too rich for my blood,” Let’s Talk Broncos Senior Editor Zach Segars wrote on X.