NFL Analyst Doubles Down On Sounding The Alarm On Broncos’ QB Bo Nix

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had a rough performance Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. 131 passing yards, 1 TD, and 1 interception in the team’s demoralizing 31-10 rout against their division rivals.

The showing has led some to question whether head coach Sean Payton could pull the plug on Davis Webb as play-caller relatively early this season. “Sean Payton will probably be calling plays again by October” NFL analyst Andrew Siciliano wrote on X.

Likewise, some have gone as far as to question Bo Nix’s future in Denver. NFL media personality Colin Cowherd has firmly planted his flag on that territory.

“Quarterbacks come in three categories; They’re either elevators, they’re executors, or they’re inhibitors. Bo Nix was a talented executor, [but] he’s category three now,” Cowherd said on Tuesday’s episode of The Herd. “He’s getting in the way. Since he’s entered the league, he’s had 10 starts where the passer rating has been under 70.”

He also added, “Of his 17 completions, 14 are only five yards down the field or fewer. That’s dink and dunk. That’s a staff that doesn’t trust him, and that’s with Jaylen Waddle.”

Cowherd Later Doubled Down On The Stance

Nix is locked into his rookie contract through the 2027 campaign, and they’ll all but certainly agree to his fifth-year option in 2028. Could the Broncos really move on from him from there? Cowherd hinted at that notion on Wednesday.

“You are hoping in the beginning of year three, for a guy that’s had 61 college starts, and because he’s not making any money, the roster is stacked, you would think game one, another year with Sean Payton, he would pop, and he was awful,” Cowherd said. “People fall out of love with things they like very quickly in this league.”

Mind you, back in July Cowherd said he’d rather have Nix in the fourth-quarter over Lamar Jackson, the odds-on favorite to be named MVP with one week in the books. And now, he’s vouching for Denver to move on from Nix after a rough showing in Kansas City?

Throwing In The Towel… After One Game?

This conversation happening after one game is utterly blasphemous. Yes, it was an ugly showing on Monday night. However, that was also one game, and it was also Webb’s first as a play-caller.

If the Broncos offense is still struggling to get off the ground by midseason, then there would be a valid reason for alarm. However, those concerns should be centered around Davis Webb. Considering the fact that Sean Payton is one of the league’s premier offensive masterminds, pulling the plug on the Webb experiment at that point would be appropriate.

That being said, there shouldn’t be a groundswell of concern about Nix. While he might not reach the upper echelon of the position, he’s proven to be a rock-solid starter and a perfect fit for Payton’s offense.

After one rough game, it’s too early to pull the rug from underneath him. He’s not only still an executor, but he’s an executor that’s not going anywhere anytime soon.