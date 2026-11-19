With his first snap this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton will tie the late Demaryius Thomas for the fifth most games by a wide receiver in franchise history.

Sutton is the second-longest active member of the Broncos roster entering his ninth season in the NFL.

Sutton shared the Broncos receiving room with Thomas during his rookie season, where Thomas was a role model to Sutton, helping him settle into the league. Sutton still carries on a tradition of buying donuts for the team left by Thomas and reaching this milestone is very meaningful to him.

“Shoot, it’s humbling and any time someone tells me my name is getting buzzed around anything that he’s done, it’s truly humbling and heartwarming,” Sutton said. “I know how much he means to this franchise and this organization and to this city.”

Sutton has racked up back-to-back thousand yard receiving seasons on his way to reaching this milestone, playing 125 games in orange and blue.

A long career in Denver has Sutton ranking fifth in franchise history with 478 total catches and 6,623 receiving yards. He also ranks seventh in receiving touchdowns.

Sutton is 250 yards away from passing Broncos ring of famer Lionel Taylor for the fourth most receiving yards in franchise history. Once he does, he will only be looking up at ring of fame inductees Thomas and Rod Smith, and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Shannon Sharpe.

Climbing the leader boards in Denver Broncos receiving history took Sutton by surprise when he was told the Raiders would be his 125th game.

“I had no clue until literally before I came up here on the podium that it is going to be 125 games, and I was like, ‘Dadgum,'” Sutton said. “You go into each game, each season, you want to be healthy, you want to be able to do your best, but then also you’re chasing a Super Bowl. But you don’t think of how many games [you’ve played]. It stacks up.”

Reaching this milestone is a huge accomplishment for Sutton on its own, but any milestone he reaches or surpasses with Thomas means more to the veteran receiver.

“It’s truly an honor,” Sutton said. “I’m truly humbled to be able to have that milestone be crossed. … Grateful, definitely grateful.”