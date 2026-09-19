Cowboys Add Former Broncos Linebacker to Active Roster for Commanders Game

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Curtis Robinson is getting an opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the latter’s Week 2 showdown against the Washington Commanders.

He was one of two moves the Cowboys made on Saturday.

“The @dallascowboys elevated LB Justin Barron and LB Curtis Robinson from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game against Washington,” the Cowboys PR team announced in a post on X on September 19.

Robinson is a former undrafted free agent who signed with the Broncos in 2021 out of Stanford. He has also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers. Robinson, 28, has been with the Cowboys since this past offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 230-plus-pound veteran has 52 total tackles in 29 career games with three starts.

Former Broncos LB Curtis Robinson Gets Opportunity With Cowboys

“Two-year starter with long, athletic frame. Robinson is heralded for his leadership and overall character on and off the field,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote before the 2021 draft.

“Displays good initial scrape speed to flow with the ball-carrier but lacks the physicality and instincts needed to put himself in position to make plays. His testing numbers will get him a look, but he often doesn’t play to those numbers.”

Robinson’s current career arc reflects that profile.

Still, the Cowboys need help at their second level amid injuries to Demarvion Overshown, who has been ruled of Sunday’s contest.

The Broncos are experiencing linebacker issues of a different sort, having moved on from Robinson long ago. Theirs are related to performance rather than health. That is also a concern with starters Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, though.

Barring a run to the Super Bowl from both teams, the Broncos will not see the Cowboys in 2026.

That means a reunion/veritable revenge opportunity against Robinson will have to wait. That is at least until unless something changes in his status and they bring him back.