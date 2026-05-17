Broncos Predicted to Part Ways With Versatile Offensive Weapon

The Denver Broncos have spent the last 3 seasons evolving at almost every position, with a few stubborn holdouts.
One of those positions is tight end, where nothing has seemed to click with head coach Sean Payton’s offensive goals, although 2026 might be the year it finally does.
Part of that evolution might mean an “out with the old” approach to veterans, with Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton putting 4th year tight end Nate Adkins on his list of the best NFL veterans who could be on thin ice when it comes to making 53-man rosters this fall.
Adkins, 6-foot-3 and 252 pounds, has been with the Broncos since making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2023, with a career-high 10 starts in 2024. He has 17 starts over his 1st 3 seasons and is known for his versatility — the ability to play both fullback and tight end.
“Nate Adkins isn’t a name you see in headlines, though he’s had a decent role in head coach Sean Payton’s offense,” Moton wrote. “In back-to-back years, the veteran tight end played at least 33 percent of the offensive snaps and scored three touchdowns in 2024. However, the Broncos selected Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley in the fifth and seventh rounds of this year’s draft. With increased competition for snaps behind Evan Engram and Adam Trautman, who signed a three-year extension, Adkins’ roster spot isn’t secure.”
Nate Adkins Finished College Career in SEC
Adkins was a 3-time All-Southern Conference pick at East Tennessee State in 4 seasons before transferring to South Carolina for his final college season, where he played in 13 games with 9 starts.
In his 1 year with South Carolina, Adkins had just 13 receptions for 168 yards, but that was a little deceiving because he had 11 receptions for 160 yards in the final 3 games.
“Adkins offers good play strength and tenacity as a point-of-attack blocker,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in 2023. “He will need to improve his hand usage and play with better consistency to adjust on the move as a lead blocker. He will catch what is thrown to him and should be able to handle every phase of special teams. Adkins might go undrafted, but he has the toughness, frame and demeanor to warrant camp consideration as an NFL fullback.”
Intense Competition at Tight End for Broncos
Tight end will be 1 of the most intense competitions for the Broncos throughout the offseason and training camp.
While Engram, Joly, and Trautman all seem like locks to make the 53-man roster, the competition behind them could have a wild card in the mix that could see Adkins and Bentley both on the outside looking in.
Another tight end, 2025 7th round pick Caleb Lohner, drew raves after his performance at minicamp after spending all of his rookie season on the practice squad.
““I’ll tell you who stood out — Caleb (Lohner),” Payton said. “He’s in great shape. You see his athleticism … everything looks entirely different.”
Lohner played college basketball for BYU, Baylor, and Utah before playing 1 season of college football for the Utes in 2024, with 4 receptions for 54 yards and 4 touchdowns.
“If Caleb Lohner starts becoming an actual contributor instead of an idea/theory, it’d be really exciting,” Let’s Talk Broncos’ Zach Segars wrote on X. “Was always a long-shot bet, but the tools and upside are tantalizing.”
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