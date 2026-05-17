Broncos Predicted to Part Ways With Versatile Offensive Weapon

The Denver Broncos have spent the last 3 seasons evolving at almost every position, with a few stubborn holdouts.

One of those positions is tight end, where nothing has seemed to click with head coach Sean Payton’s offensive goals, although 2026 might be the year it finally does.

Part of that evolution might mean an “out with the old” approach to veterans, with Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton putting 4th year tight end Nate Adkins on his list of the best NFL veterans who could be on thin ice when it comes to making 53-man rosters this fall.

Adkins, 6-foot-3 and 252 pounds, has been with the Broncos since making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2023, with a career-high 10 starts in 2024. He has 17 starts over his 1st 3 seasons and is known for his versatility — the ability to play both fullback and tight end.