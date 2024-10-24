NFC North Leaders Urged to Trade for Broncos’ $30 Million DT

The one thing that’s continued to work for the Denver Broncos this season in spite of injuries and otherwise has been their defense — a group that’s been among the best in the NFL through the first 7 games.

Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, some players on that defense might be valuable trade pieces for the Broncos, and ESPN’s Ben Solak thinks the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings should make a move to trade for veteran Denver defensive tackle D.J. Jones.

“Jones has been a handy player for a quality Broncos defense, so I’m not sure how gettable he is right now — but he is a veteran in the last year of his deal, so it’s worth making the call,” Solak wrote. “Vikings fans are hoping for Jeffery Simmons or Dexter Lawrence II, but Jones would give them the stout and reliable nose tackle play they need at a fraction of the cost.”

It’s a testament to the largesse of NFL riches that someone making 8 figures can be called a steal, but Jones is definitely that in the final season of a 3-year, $30 million contract he signed in March 2022.

The Broncos are 4-3 with 2 games left before the November 5 NFL trade deadline — at home against the Carolina Panthers on October 27 and at the Baltimore Ravens on November 3.

From JuCo Football to SEC to NFL Riches

Jones was a sixth round pick (No. 198 overall) in the 2017 NFL draft after starring at East Mississippi Community College then starting 15 games at Ole Miss over 2 seasons.

“Jones has a freaky combination of power and athleticism that isn’t seen all that often,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote about Jones in his pre-draft profile. “While his playing style is reminiscent of Grady Jarrett’s, keep in mind that he’s a bigger player. Despite his impressive play attributes, Jones failed to generate the production that his flashes on tape would indicate he’s capable of. If a coach can unlock more consistency, Jones has a chance to flourish as a one-gapping nose with three-down ability.”

With the San Francisco 49ers, Jones was a key rotational player on the defensive line his first 2 seasons before becoming a full-time starter in 2019 — the same year the 49ers won an NFC Championship. He had a career-best year in 2021 with 56 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 10 QB hits and started all 17 games.

His play that season turned into a $30 million payday with the Broncos as a free agent.

Who Could Replace Jones in Broncos’ Lineup

There are some defenses in the NFL where the role of an interior defensive lineman can allow for a little more panache — the opportunities to make game-changing plays.

The Broncos do not have one of those defenses.

While Jones has started all 7 games so far for the Broncos and has 16 tackles, it’s hard to assert there would be a major dropoff in play if starting duties went to backup Malcolm Roach, who signed a 2-year, $7 million contract with the Broncos in March 2024 and has 17 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

It’s also Roach’s second stint with Denver head coach Sean Payton after he played for the New Orleans Saints in 2020 and 2021 — Payton’s final 2 seasons there as head coach.