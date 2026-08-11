Broncos Get More Bad Injury News as Veteran Offensive Lineman Carted Off

When it rains, it pours. The Denver Broncos are experiencing that in terms of injuries during training camp, with Michael Deiter the latest cause for concern.

The worry over Deiter’s status is amplified by the reality of the situation around him. Broncos head coach Sean Payton admitted they planned to adjust their approach to training camp practices in an effort to mitigate some of the soft-tissue injuries that they have endured so far.

Deiter is an example of what can still happen even amid the best-laid plans.

Broncos Face New Injury Issue With Center Michael Deiter

The Broncos entered the day without starting center Luke Wattenberg or top backup Alex Forsyth available for the portion of practice that the media saw. That makes the developments with Deiter a significant point of intrigue.

He was working with the starters on Tuesday, but a potential disaster struck.

“Michael Deiter got carted off the Broncos practice field,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens posted on X, ushering in a flurry of reports and reactions to the unfortunate development.

The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson provided context, noting, “While the media was talking to Greg Penner inside the facility, center Michael Dieter was carted off after being hurt in practice. He had [been] taking first-string #Broncos center snaps with Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth battling injuries. Calvin Throckmorton moved in at first team.”

Deiter, who turns 30 in September, was a third-round pick in the 2019 draft.

Taken 78th overall by the Miami Dolphins, he has also played for the Houston Texans. Deiter has also spent time with the Washington Commanders.

Payton has not spoken of expecting any of the Broncos’ injuries to be too substantial. Still, the sheer number of players who have been forced from recent practices is an alarming trend. They will need to slow it down, and fast.

Broncos Turn to UDFA Rookie

The injuries to Wattenberg, Forsyth, and, now, Deiter forced the Broncos to move rookie undrafted free agent Gavin Ortega up the depth chart.

“#Broncos undrafted rookie Gavin Ortega now snapping to Jarrett Stidham,” Tomasson said in a follow-up post on X, noting that “Calvin Throckmorton and Ortega could be Denver’s centers Friday at Atlanta.”

Throckmorton has started 27 of 58 games in his career so far.

However, the Broncos list him as a guard, underscoring the state of their roster amid injuries to multiple players.

In addition to their three centers, guard/tackle Alex Palczewski was also sidelined with an issue.

It is unknown what Palzweski is managing, but it is par for the course for the Broncos at this point in training camp. They will look to get some of their injured players back in time for their preseason opener against the Falcons.