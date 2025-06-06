Denver Broncos Elliss Could Be a STAR

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss was one of the better defenders on the defense last season. Ellis who was a rookie, was very productive as he had 38 total tackles during the season. Despite limited snaps, he managed to consistently make plays when given the opportunity a testament to his instincts and work ethic. Elliss learned a lot from last season as he looks to apply the lessons learn from last year to this year. In an article by Parker Gabriel, Jonah discusses what it’s like having a year of experience.

“You’re watching the same thing last year, it’s the same plays we’re installing and you think back it’s like, when I was out there doing that, I was freaking out,” Elliss said. “I didn’t know what I was doing and I was still learning everything. You already know it, you’ve already done it and it’s installed in your head. It’s so much more relaxing and I feel so much more comfortable.”

Elliss is Working on Pass Rush

Elliss has spent a lot of time working on his pass rush skills as he continues to look to find ways to get on the field. For a linebacker just beginning to focus on pass rushing, the first step is learning that winning at the line of scrimmage isn’t about just being fast off the edge. It’s about using your tools smartly and understanding how to manipulate offensive linemen.

“My get-off is something that, I think it was a mix of me thinking too much and then just not getting off the ball,” Elliss said. “It’s something I’ve been focusing on. My initial step and my get-off. That’s something that coaches have told me — I see it too when I sit down and watch film. It’s something I need to work on and I feel like when I start getting off the ball is when I become a threat off the edge.”

The success I had, I’m grateful for it but I’m shooting higher,” he said. “I feel like the get-off and working my rush, working the arc will help me keep improving my game.”

Elliss Working Back From Injury

Elliss was injured in the playoff game as he damaged his scapula against the Buffalo Bills. Scapula injuries are uncommon in football, which makes treatment and recovery even more complex. In most cases, surgery isn’t necessary, but rest, immobilization, and extensive rehab are critical. A scapula injury may not be as common in football as ACL tears or concussions, but its impact can be just as significant. For Elliss, it was a brutal detour in what was shaping up to be a promising season. But through disciplined rehab, mental strength, and relentless work, he has fought his way back onto the field. Now fully recovered and more motivated than ever, the player stands as a testament to the toughness it takes to succeed not just in football, but in life.