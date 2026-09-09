Broncos All-Pro LB Nik Bonitto Makes Personal Announcement Before Chiefs Game

The Denver Broncos elite defense looks to take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs in six days.

Second-team All-Pro linebacker and defensive player of the year finalist Nik Bonitto, is coming off a career-high season for sacks. 2026 marks his fifth-year in the league and is looking to make a huge impact.

Ahead of Bonitto and the Broncos first game of the season, the 26-year-old made a personal announcement to the Colorado community.

Nik Bonitto Raises $340K to Fight Childhood Hunger

From July 22 to August 11, Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto partnered with Safeway and Albertsons to raise $340,000 to fight childhood hunger across the Rocky Mountain West.

The Bonitto Family Foundation released a statement Wednesday morning:

“The fundraiser, launched in partnership with All-Pro Linebacker Nik Bonitto, the Bonitto Family Foundation and Food Bank of the Rockies, raised funds from July 22 through Aug. 11 to support weekend meal programs serving children and families across the region,” the foundation stated. “Food Bank of the Rockies will receive $100,000, with additional grants supporting local food banks and hunger-relief organizations serving communities across Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Utah.”

The money raised will support food banks and other organization to provide meals for children when school lets out.

“The fundraiser supports programs that provide food for children over weekends and school breaks, including Food Bank of the Rockies’ Totes of Hope® program and other backpack initiatives,” Cody Roark of Mile High Sports wrote in his article. “For many children, these programs provide a reliable source of nutrition when school cafeterias close for the weekend.”

Bonitto spent his last three weeks of offseason and summer training camp working to raise money for hungry kids.

“This campaign showed what can happen when people team up to tackle hunger,” Bonitto said. “Customers, communities and partners made a real impact for kids across the region. I’m proud of what we accomplished together, and these funds will help make sure more children have the nutrition they need to learn, grow, and stay in the game.”

Nik Bonitto’s Career With Broncos

Nik Bonitto was selected as the 64th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Since then, he has become a dominant force on the Broncos defense.

He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2024, a defensive player of the year nomination in 2025, and Pro Bowl honors in both 2024 and 2025. Bonitto’s breakout season was in 2023, after a fairly silent rookie season.

While the Broncos have led the league in sacks in both 2024 and 2025, Nik Bonitto has taken the top spot amongst his teammates in each season.

At only 26 years old, Bonitto has tallied 37 sacks, 93 tackles, and two pick-sixes.