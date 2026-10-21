Denver Broncos Announce Return News Surrounding Three Stars Before Week 7

The Denver Broncos take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7. Ahead of the matchup, the Broncos announced players who returned to practice for the first time in several weeks.

Running back Jonah Coleman, cornerback Pat Surtain II, and outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper.

Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens wrote on X: Great news for the Broncos: Pat Surtain, Jonah Coleman, Jonathon Cooper were all at practice for Denver.

This practice marks the first practice that Cooper has participated in all season, following his arrest back in June.

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The Denver Broncos have not made an official Wednesday injury report. It is to be determined whether or not these three were full participants and are going to be active for their game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Their attendance at practice was recorded via reporters and videos posted on X by DNVR’s Ryan Greene.

Via CBS Denver Sports reporter Romi Bean on X: Great to see: Pat Surtain II back at practice after suffering an ankle injury in the Week 4 loss to San Francisco.

Per Zac Stevens on X: A great sight to see for the Broncos: Jonah Coleman at practice.

Coleman hit the injured reserve with ankle sprain in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His 21-day window has officially opened and is eligible to play on Sunday.

“Jonah Coleman designated to return from injured reserve,” Bean wrote on X. “His 21-day window to return is open. Coleman missed four games on IR with a high ankle sprain suffered in the Broncos Week 2 win against Jacksonville. He is eligible to play Sunday against Arizona.”

Per Stevens on X: Jonathon Cooper at his first practice of the regular season for the Broncos.

The players who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice were Talanoa Hufanga, Jonah Elliss and Tyler Badie.

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After news broke out about Jonathon Cooper appearing in his practice all season, Sean Payton commented about him over the last few weeks while under league protocol.

“He’s in good shape,” Payton said of Cooper. “He’s able to be in the building and training… he hadn’t been able to practice, and [these] six weeks, we’ve kind of gone through it already. His steps and his journey, so we’re following that back.”

Cooper was arrested twice in June on domestic violence, assault, and protection order violation charges. He was on the commissioner’s exempt list to begin the season, but was reinstated in October and eligible to return against the Cardinals.