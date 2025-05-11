Denver Broncos Rookie Impresses Coach

Denver Broncos first round pick Jahdae Barron has had a good start to his NFL career. The former Texas Longhorn has had showed good versatility during rookie minicamp this weekend. In a Denver Post article by Parker Gabriel, head coach Sean Payton had nothing but good things to say about Barron as he feels like the rookie plays like a veteran.

“If you’re watching closely, some people transition and stop very quickly. He has really quick twitch,” Payton said. “I’d say he’s sticky in coverage. … I worry sometimes with corners that, if you’re defending every route, you’re defending no route. He’s savvvy. (If it’s) A tight split, he eliminates 80% of what could be run. You feel like a veteran player.”

Barron loves playing different positions as he views it as more of a mental and physical thing.

“It wasn’t a big task, it was a mental and physical thing,” Barron said. “Nickel and dime was more of a physical thing, corner and safety was more mental. They prepared me well, just from my practice reps, just kind of throwing me into the fire … not only understanding each position, but what each position needs to go from A to B.”

The Broncos are excited to have someone opposed of all-pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Barron posses long arms, fluid hips, and quick feet, he excels in man coverage against shifty slot receivers and towering boundary threats alike. But what truly sets him apart is his ability to shift seamlessly into a safety role reading quarterbacks, diagnosing plays, and making instinctive breaks on the ball.

Barron has a chance to be a special player

General manager George Patton feels like Barron’s instincts is what separates him from the other cornerbacks in the draft.

“[Payton and I] couldn’t stop watching him,” Paton said. “Just the instincts and participation, route awareness, zone coverage, really sticking to [his] man, doesn’t give up any completions.

“This guy’s good in the run game, a really good tackler, really good blitzer. He plays all over the field. He just kind of fits everything we’re looking for in a player.”

Barron won the Jim Thorpe Award last season in as it’s the reward that goes to the college football best defensive back. Though most rookies face a steep learning curve, Barron is expected to contribute immediately. Whether starting at nickel, rotating into a three-safety look, or even shadowing tight ends in sub-packages, he’ll give the Broncos much-needed flexibility in a league that demands it.

Barron had 67 total tackles and 5 interceptions in his senior season in college. His production matches what’s on film. Many quarterbacks stopped challenging him as he quickly established himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the league. Scouts raved about Barron’s instincts leading up to the draft. In film rooms and on the whiteboard, he displayed a deep understanding of route concepts and offensive tendencies. On the field, he communicates like a veteran, directing traffic in the secondary and making split-second adjustments that save busted coverages.