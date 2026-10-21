Broncos Pitched Trade for Lions’ Pro Bowl TE as Contract Drama Blows Up

The 4-2 Denver Broncos head into Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals with a lot to prove. Despite defeating the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 6, the Broncos and Bo Nix are facing a lot of criticism about their lack of offense.

Nix’s Sean Payton run offense relies heavily on check-downs and short passes. While Payton said that something needs to change with the offense, a potential solution has come to light.

The Broncos have a chance to add a former Pro Bowl tight end with 1,117 career YAC yards in five NFL seasons.

Broncos Trade Pitch Sends Two Draft Picks and CB Jahdae Barron to Detroit for TE Sam LaPorta

Recent contract extension drama between the Detroit Lions and tight end Sam LaPorta, has opened a door for a Denver Broncos trade.

Lions beat writer Mike Payton, devised a trade package that sends LaPorta to Denver in exchange for a 2027 second-round and fourth-round draft pick, and cornerback Jahdae Barron.

The Lions secondary is ranked 21st in the NFL per PFF, and have been urged to make a big trade to strengthen their depth. Hence why, Barron is a big pawn in this trade piece.

“Barron is the big draw here,” Payton wrote. “He was a first-round pick last year, and he isn’t starting in Denver. That’s not because he isn’t good. The Broncos simply have a loaded cornerback room with Riley Moss, Pat Surtain II, and Ja’Quan McMillian. Barron is 24 years old and could start for Detroit right away. He’d be on his rookie deal through 2028, with a fifth-year option for 2029, which means a starting cornerback at a fraction of the cost.”

While trading LaPorta is not something the Lions explicitly said, it’s something that people are anticipating might happen. LaPorta said that he has been breaking his back for this team over the last five seasons, and that if he doesn’t get paid, he’ll go play somewhere else.

In just five games this season, LaPorta has 316 yards, 27 receptions, and three TDs. The entire Broncos TE room has 184 yards, 18 receptions, and three TDs. LaPorta has more receiving yards than any of the Broncos WRs.

Broncos Reporter Says Broncos Throw ‘Healthy Amount of Cash’ at LaPorta if Available in Free Agency

While the trade deadline is quickly approaching, just because LaPorta aired out his contract drama with the Lions doesn’t mean he’ll get traded.

So instead of the Broncos making a trade, losing draft picks, and an upcoming star, they should make an offer in the offseason.

“Please let it be known that if he becomes available, the #Broncos should throw a healthy amount of cash at Sam LaPorta,” Broncos reporter Zack Kellberman wrote on X.

The Broncos curent TE1, Evan Engram, is in the second year of his two-year, $23 million contract. Which gives the Broncos a perfect opportunity to go out and grab LaPorta.

Among Engram on the Broncos current TE depth chart is seven-year veteran Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, and rookie Dallen Bentley.