Denver Broncos Announce Ex-QB Tim Tebow News Before Jaguars Game

The Denver Broncos are playing their first home game of 2025 on September 20 at 2:05 P.M. MST. After a devastating loss against AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs, the Broncos will have the opportunity to redeem themselves against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Denver is known for their home field advantage and stadium energy.

Ahead of kickoff, the Broncos announced exciting news involving ex-QB Tim Tebow.

Tim Tebow Will Be The Denver Broncos Alumni Flag Planter

The Denver Broncos announced that Tim Tebow will make his first appearance at Empower Field since 2011 as the alumni flag planter on Sunday, September 17.

“Returning to @EmpowerField for the first time since creating playoff #MileHighMagic… @TimTebow will be our Alumni Flag planter for #JAXvsDEN,” the Broncos announced on X.

“The former Broncos quarterback will serve as the alumni flag planter and be recognized as the Broncos’ Legend of the Game for Sunday’s home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars,” per the team’s website. “Tebow will plant the Broncos’ flag ahead of kickoff, and he’ll also be recognized on ThunderVision video boards during an in-game stoppage.”

After getting drafted by the Broncos as a first-round pick in 2011, the former Heisman winner was with the team for only two seasons. Tebow was traded in January 2012 to the New York Jets after the team signed Peyton Manning.

However, Tebow’s last game with the Broncos was nothing but memorable. He led the quickest overtime game-winning drive against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card game. Tebow connected to Demaryius Thomas for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of OT.