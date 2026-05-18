Broncos Get Bad News After Von Miller Is Linked to NFC Contender Via ESPN

The Denver Broncos have the 18th ranked schedule (easiest to hardest) in 2026. The previous no. 1 overall seed in the AFC is set to face 9 playoffs and five teams in the top 10 for offense in 2025.

They face the Rams (no. 1 overall offense), 49ers (tied-7), Seahawks (tied-7), Bills (no. 4), Patriots (no. 3), Jaguars, Panthers, Steelers, and the Chargers who they face twice.

In 2025, the Broncos led the NFL in sacks with 68 and were the second ranked defense. It’s no surprise that the Broncos will bring that high-caliber defense to next season, despite the organization not making a lot of big moves defensively in free agency and the draft.

However, for several weeks now, All-Pro edge rusher and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller has hinted at his desire and willingness to return to Denver in 2026.

After finishing his 15th NFL season at 37 years old with the Washington Commanders, Miller is still a free agency as of May 18.

Unfortunately for Broncos’ fans, a reunion is beginning to look less probable as NFL analyst for ESPN Matt Bowen linked Miller to an NFC contender.

Von Miller Named As Best Free Agent Fit For the Chicago Bears

Ahead of OTAs, ESPN writer Matt Bowen names the best NFL team fit for 14 free agents. When it comes to the 8-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Von Miller, Bowen skips past Denver and lists the Chicago Bears as his best fit.

“The Bears are awaiting the return of edge rushers Dayo Odeyingbo (Achilles) and Shemar Turner (torn ACL), and the team didn’t take an edge rusher in the draft,” Bowen wrote. “That could open the door for Miller as a sub-package defender for Chicago. At this stage of his career, Miller is best used as a true designated pass rusher. He had a team-high nine sacks for the Commanders last season.”

Miller tallied nine sacks and 36 pressure despite only playing 37% of the snaps for the Washington Commanders in 2025. The sacks output would have Miller sitting second behind Montez Sweat on the Bears last season.

Miller’s leadership would fit in seamlessly with a young Bears defense, who also led the NFL in turnovers last season.

Nik Bonitto Wants Von Miller to Return to the Broncos

Despite never having shared the same side of the field, Denver Broncos current defensive superstar Nik Bonitto has made his feelings clear about Von Miller returning to Colorado.

“It would be pretty crazy, for sure. Obviously, everybody would love that; not only the fans but the players,” Bonitto said on Wednesday via DNVR’s Zac Stevens. “I mean, he’s a guy that’s loved here in Denver so much. My personal favorite player ever to watch, and just being able to kind of share a room with him would be amazing.”

Miller created a legacy with the Denver Broncos, winning Super Bowl 50 MVP in 2016, leading the franchise in sacks all-time, and defensive rookie of the year in 2011.

While Miller’s career may be coming to end, it a perfect way to close it out would return to Denver and get one more ring.