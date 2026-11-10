Broncos Get Door Shut on Jonathan Taylor Trade

With the team’s running back room looking more and more carousel-like each week, the Denver Broncos were one of a handful of teams linked to Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor.

The Broncos have second-year pro R.J. Harvey and rookie third rounder Jonah Coleman, but neither presents the kind of All-Pro upside of Taylor.

And at the point at which Denver may start to think about going all-in with quarterback Bo Nix in Year 3, it could be prudent to make a splash and trade for one of the best tailbacks in the league.

Broncos, Other Suitors Miss Out on Jonathan Taylor

However, just prior to the trade deadline, reports surfaced that the Colts were not interested in moving Taylor – at least not until the offseason.

“The Colts won’t trade star RB Jonathan Taylor by today’s deadline, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports.” Pelissero posted on X on Nov. 10. “Multiple teams offered a second-round pick and more for Taylor. But the Colts wanted a blockbuster offer to even consider it. Instead, Taylor stays in Indy.”

The Broncos at one point were firmly in the mix for Taylor, who turns 28 in January.

But with the compensation needed being in excess of a second rounder and more in 2027, it appears that no team – including Denver – were willing to go higher and move a first rounder for the seventh-year pro.