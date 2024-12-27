Broncos Could Add ‘Go-To Option’ With 1,000-Yard TE Compared to NFL All-Pro

Regardless of how the final 2 games of the regular season turn out for the Denver Broncos, it’s going to be hard to look at 2024 as anything but a resounding success.

Projected to win just 5.5 games, the Broncos can clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2015 with a road win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 and have already clinched their first winning record since 2016.

That the Broncos have done it with a rookie quarterback who has started every game in Bo Nix and a crippling $88 million in dead cap space spread out over 2024 and 2025 has been remarkable.

It also has led many to believe that once the Broncos can get on solid financial footing following next season — and be able to pursue high profile free agents — they could be among the NFL’s elite teams.

One thing the Broncos need moving forward is an elite tight end, which CBS Sports projects they’ll get in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, where Denver is projected to take Penn State tight end Tyler Warren at No. 22 overall.

From CBS Sports: “Sean Payton envisions Jimmy Graham 2.0 in Denver with Warren, who would provide Bo Nix with a serious receiving threat down the seam.”

Graham was one of the NFL’s elite tight ends of the 2010s playing for the New Orleans Saints when Payton was the head coach, becoming a 2-time NFL All-Pro and 5-time Pro Bowler.

Warren Having Breakout Season in 2024

Warren’s breakout season in 2024 for Penn State has been one of college football’s best storylines as the 6-foot-6, 260-pound Virginia native has led the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

Warren has done a little bit of everything for Penn State in 2024 on the way to earning All-American honors and winning the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top collegiate tight end. He leads the team with 92 receptions for 1,095 yards and 6 touchdowns to go with 24 carries for 197 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns — an average of 8.9 yards per carry. Warren, a former high school quarterback, is also 3-of-6 passing for 35 yards and 1 touchdown.

“We all remember how tremendous Jimmy Graham was with Payton and Drew Brees in New Orleans,” CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso wrote. “That’s what I have the Broncos targeting in this mock draft — a supremely gifted tight end for Year 2 (and beyond) of the Nix era in Denver. it’d be an ideal way to round out the pass-catching contingent for the young quarterback in the Broncos offense.”

Broncos Have Used ‘By Committee’ Approach at TE

The Broncos have used a “by committee” approach at tight end in 2024 that has probably been more effective than most thought it would be.

While no tight end for the Broncos has shown they could be a featured player in the offense, the 3-tight end combination of Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins has essentially equated one average to slightly above average tight end with a combined 45 receptions for 443 yards and 5 touchdowns through 15 games.

As the season has progressed, Nix and Payton have seemed to try and incorporate the tight ends more in the offense — all 5 of the touchdown receptions have come in the second half of the season.