Mike Florio Believes Broncos Might Be In Hot Water With NFL Amid Drew Brees Situation

Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham took over for Bo Nix after the QB broke his ankle in the Divisional Round matchup against the Bills last season.

However, many were surprised to learn the team actually considered pulling 47-year-old Drew Brees out of retirement to take over the starting job ahead of the team’s AFC Championship clash against the New England Patriots. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke that news on Monday.

After the Denver Broncos lost starting quarterback Bo Nix to a fractured ankle in their overtime playoff victory against the Buffalo Bills, Denver’s then-offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and offensive assistant Pete Carmichael had discussions with Brees about the former star quarterback coming out of retirement to be ready for the AFC Championship Game, sources told ESPN,” Schefter wrote.

The insider also reported that Brees went as far as working out, but didn’t pull a full-blown Phillip Rivers (who started three games with the Colts last season after five years away from the league) due to experiencing discomfort in his wrist.

Pro Football Talk‘s Mike Florio believes the Broncos might be in trouble with the league office with this news coming to light.

“If they talked to Brees about playing with the Broncos when he’s still on the Saints’ reserved/retired list, then there’s a potential tampering issue here,” Florio said on Tuesday. “Even if the Saints never make a complaint.”

He also added, “The thing about the NFL’s approach to tampering [is] they ignore it 98% of the time. But, every once in a while, that roving eye sees it and does something. In this case, maybe they will.”

New Orleans Saints Still Held The Rights To Drew Brees

Brees was still under contract with the Saints when he retired. That means he was automatically put on New Orleans’ reserved/retired list, and they retained his rights if he were to come out of retirement at any point. The Broncos would have needed to reach out to them in order to talk to the future Hall of Famer about playing for them.

With the trade deadline being in the rearview mirror, the Saints would’ve needed to release Brees. He’d then have to pass through waivers before he could sign with Denver. In short, it would be an understatement to say the situation had long odds of working.

It’s also important to note that we don’t know without a shadow of a doubt that the Broncos failed to do their due diligence. However, since we received word of the situation eight months later, it feels safe to assume they didn’t.

That’s the assumption Florio is running with. Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s comments on the situation gave him some more ammunition to do so.

Sean Payton Says He Didn’t Know About Brees Interest Until After The Season

When asked by reporters after the game about the situation, Payton said that he was made aware of the interest in the quarterback that he spent 15 years with in New Orleans until after the season.

“Well I just know that I was the odd man out, I never heard anything about it,” Payton said. “It never came to anything. I was only told about it later. I was just like you guys.”

Florio also believes his response is somewhat suspicious.

“Payton is painting the picture of Brees calling the Broncos. Subtle but.. damage control. Payton knows there are forces at 345 Park Avenue [The NFL headquarters] that would love nothing more than to smack him around. Even if Brees had called the Broncos, they still can’t talk to him. They’re supposed to report it to the other team that they’ve been contacted by a player whose rights are held by another team.”

With Payton’s storied history of butting heads with the league office, it’ll be interesting to see if this one goes anywhere.