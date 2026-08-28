Respected Broncos Insider Predicts Denver Will Finally Pull The Plug On Draft Bust

Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders entered the NFL with as high of expectations as a third-round selection could have. Many considered him a first- or second-round pick, and the overwhelming belief was that Denver landed a steal at the top of round three.

Unfortunately, injuries have cost him significant playing time and stunted his development along the way. He appeared in only 21 games over his first three seasons and has only four starts over that span. With him playing in only four games since his rookie season, the 24-year-old hasn’t had a chance to build any momentum.

Sanders is still a complete unknown commodity entering the final year of his rookie contract, and saying he hasn’t done nearly enough to warrant a contract extension at the end of the year would be the understatement of the century.

In fact, some think he won’t even be around to play out the final year of his rookie deal. 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis thinks Sanders will lose a battle with the roster bubble in his latest 53-man roster prediction.

Klis isn’t alone, either. BroncosOnSI’s Chad Jensen also believes Sanders could be a surprise cut candidate as the team finalizes its 53-man roster.

“The writing is on the wall for Sanders, despite being a former third-round draft pick. He’s ridiculously talented, but he’s also the poster boy for one of the NFL’s most common maxims: ‘You can’t make the club from the tub.'” Jensen wrote.

This Preseason Was The Same Old Story For Drew Sanders

Sanders actually started the preseason off on a high note. The team experimented with moving him to the edge this offseason, and he showed some promise there in the preseason opener against Atlanta. He ended a Falcons drive midway through the fourth quarter by sacking rookie QB Jake Strand on third down.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t practiced since that game, as he’s been sidelined with an undisclosed injury. The Broncos have since added UFL pass-rusher Ron Stone Jr., and some believe the signing has officially put Sanders on notice.

“Perhaps the team has not been happy with the preseason performance of former undrafted free agent Johnny Walker Jr., or Stone may replace Drew Sanders, still on the shelf, as a practice squad candidate,” BroncosOnSI’s Zack Kelberman wrote.

Going from being called a steal after being selected in the third-round pick to getting passed over for the practice squad would be quite the precipitous fall from grace. That’s the exact situation Sanders is facing right now, though. The best ability is availability, and he hasn’t shown he possesses it thus far.

Sanders Would Be An Interesting Reclamation Project For Another Team

Sanders is the type of player that can cause headaches for a fanbase, and tremors when he’s gone. The talent has always been undeniable. He was a beast in his lone season at Arkansas. You have to be to earn first-team All-SEC honors (especially playing for the Razorbacks).

Whether it be next week, or next season, he’s going to get another opportunity with another franchise. He’s got far too much talent to get ousted from the league without another opportunity. In fact, I’d go as far as to say that he’d be an interesting reclamation project elsewhere. He’s still only 24 years old and has position versatility. His physical tools give him some untapped potential.

Many Broncos fans will still root for him wherever he goes. However, if he manages to stay healthy (a big “if” at this stage of his career) and shows promise wherever he lands next, the underlying sentiment among Broncos’ faithful will be “Oh great, happy for him! Wish he could’ve done that here!”