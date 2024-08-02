Broncos Floated as Free Agency Landing Spot for $10 Million Former Pro Bowler

The Denver Broncos finished the 2023 season tied with the Atlanta Falcons for the ninth-fewest sacks, recording 42 as a team.

This was despite two players – edge defenders Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto – setting career highs in sacks. They added versatile defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, who has logged 14.5 sacks from 2022 through 2024.

The Broncos could still use a little more juice, even if they have to wait for free agency in 2025.

“The Broncos still might be in the market for a second rusher who could give them a strong starting duo on the edge,” Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department wrote on July 31. “Josh Sweat will be one of the top options. He exploded for 11 sacks in 2022 but followed it up with just 6.5 last year. He could earn himself a lot of money by having a big year in 2024.”

Sweat, 27, also forced two fumbles and deflected a pass for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. He set a career-high with 37 pressures in 2023, per Pro Football Reference.

A Pro Bowler in 2021, Sweat is on a one-year, $10 million contract with an $8 million cap hit, per Over The Cap. OTC projects him as a player worth more than $12 million, which would make him a value on his current pact.

However, landing Sweat could be tricky for the Broncos even with free agency looming in 2025.

Eagles ’ Cap Strategy Could Present Roadblock to Broncos Landing Josh Sweat in Free Agency

Sweat has four void years on the back end of his contract, running through 2028. The most punitive void year is in 2025.

Then, Sweat will count $16.4 million against the salary cap despite possibly playing for another team. The Eagles would have to extend Sweat to reduce that charge. Even if he gets to free agency and re-signs with the Eagles, the hit will still count.

Denver would need the Eagles and Sweat to emulate the Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins.

The Vikings failed to extend Cousins in the final year of his one-year, $35 million contract. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency, leaving them with a $28.5 million dead cap hit.

The Eagles are carrying a $21.5 million dead cap hit in 2024 after trading Haason Reddick to the New York Jets; a move that led to Franklin-Myers landing in Denver. That is the bulk of the Eagles’ $51 million in dead money for 2024.

They are already on the hook for more than $26 million in dead cap hits in 2025.

There are a lot of moving parts that will have a significant impact on the Broncos’ plans for free agency in 2025.

Legacy Bronco Could Solve Pass Rush Depth Issues

“Jonathan Cooper developed into a legitimate edge rusher last season,” Bleacher Report wrote. “He posted a 14.3 percent pressure rate while racking up 8.5 sacks. If he builds on that success, he’ll become the kind of edge-rusher who could anchor the unit.”

Bleacher Report also points to rookie third-round pick Jonah Elliss as a potential solution opposite Copper.

Elliss’ father, Luther, was a member of the Broncos in 2004 and was team chaplain in 2005.

If the younger Elliss can earn a role behind Cooper, Bonitto – who set career-highs with 8.0 sacks and 24 pressures in 2023 – and Baron Browning (4.5 sacks in 2023), the Broncos pass rush could be in better shape than anticipated. That would at least lessen their need to explore free agency.