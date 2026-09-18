Broncos Get Early Warning After Update on All-Pro Defender

The Denver Broncos will not get off easy, with 10-time Pro Bowler Aaron Donald making his intentions clear. Donald said “that’s the plan,” when asked if he was going to play in the Rams’ Week 2 “Monday Night Football” showdown against the New York Giants.

That, of course means the same for the Broncos in Week 3.

“Barring a setback, Aaron Donald will play against the Broncos,” DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens posted on X in reaction to news of the Rams star’s comments.

Donald is notably 2-0 against the Broncos in his career.

Broncos Get Clear Notice on Aaron Donald

In his two previous meetings against the Broncos, Donald has recorded 4 total tackles, 3 QB hits, and 2.0 sacks.

The Broncos have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, but they will face a different kind of stressor in Donald and the Rams, even without Myles Garrett, who is on injured reserve following surgery to address a knee issue.

They still have Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, and Poona Ford up front.

The Rams also still have 2025 Pro Bowler Byron Young at outside linebacker and a secondary featuring two Super Bowl champions at cornerback in Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

The Broncos have not faced the Rams since the 2022 season, Donald’s second-to-last season before he retired, and before head coach Sean Payton and many of the players on the current roster were part of the franchise.

However, they have not beaten their rivals from the AFC West since the 2002 season.

The Broncos are 0-5 against the Rams in that span. They went back and forth before that, so perhaps this group can return things to that state.

At any rate, the Broncos should plan to made the proper adjustments knowing that Donald will likely be in the lineup for the Rams, facing off against starting guards Ben Powers and All-Pro Quinn Meinerz.

First though, the Broncos must get through Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.