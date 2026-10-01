Eli Manning Makes Honest Take About Denver Broncos’ Bo Nix Ahead of Week 4

As the Denver Broncos head into Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers, people can’t stop talking about their 16 point come back last Sunday night.

Bo Nix and Sean Payton pushed their NFC win streak to 10 games after defeating the Los Angeles Rams.

The Broncos’ clutch gene from last season has overflowed into the 2026 season, and even has Super Bowl winning quarterbacks talking about Nix’s success in the fourth quarter.

Eli Manning Says Bo Nix Tries Not to be ‘Perfect’ in the First Three Quarters

Ahead of the Denver Broncos Week 4 matchup, former New York Giants winning quarterback (Broncos legend’s little brother) Eli Manning shares his honest take about why Bo Nix is so successful in the fourth quarter.

He explains that he tries to remain relaxed in the first three quarters, and doesn’t push to perform perfect football.

“As a quarterback, you’re running the plays that you have run the most. These are kind of like Day 1 install. You’re lining up fast. Your receivers are playing fast. You’re not shifting in motion and creating perfect plays. You’re just running plays that are kind of good versus every defense. The advantage of that is you know where to go with the ball. Also, when someone’s not open, you know it quicker. And for him, a guy who could run, he knows it. … It takes time for that young quarterback to understand the timing of all this and when he should take the checkdown. Learning that, how to play with that anticipation, not trying to be perfect all the time in the first three quarters, and a little bit more relaxed and playing football like you do in the fourth quarter.”

Since 2025, Bo Nix ranks within the top 5 of quarterbacks in fourth quarter stat categories, and holds the first place spot for four of them.

Nix has seven fourth quarter comebacks (1st), nine game-winning drives (1st), 20 touchdowns when trailing by one score (1st), five touchdowns on third-down in fourth quarter (T-1st), 12 TD in fourth quarter (T-3rd), 13 TD on third/fourth-down (4th).

He even passed short-lived Broncos QB Russell Wilson, for most comeback victories by any NFL QB in their first three seasons.

The Broncos look to continue their NFC winning streak Sunday at 2:25 P.M. MST in Santa Clara, California.

Where Does Bo Nix Rank Amongst His 2024 QB Draft Class?

In 2024, Bo Nix was the last quarterback selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Among his first round counterparts, Bo Nix was anticipated to have the least successful career.

However, Nix leads his class in passing yards (8,311), passing touchdowns (58), rushing touchdowns (10), and wins (26).

The quarterbacks that Nix is leading include, first overall Caleb Williams, second overall Jayden Daniels, third overall Drake Maye, banged up Michael Penix, and recently traded J.J. McCarthy.

Over the last couple seasons, Nix has been highly criticized for his inability to properly lead his team. Analysts and fans have stated that he is carried by the Broncos defense and Sean Payton’s coaching abilities.

However, let the stat sheet show that it’s certainly not the case.