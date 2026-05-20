Broncos Get Strong Words After Shake-Up Behind Nik Bonitto

The Denver Broncos are trying some different things with a couple of players on their roster, including third-year linebacker Jonah Elliss.

A second-generation Bronco, Elliss is an intriguing prospect in his own right. He has fit in just fine as the third rusher behind Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper. But the team is trying him in a tweaked role this coming season.

That Elliss has already filled in exactly how the Broncos plan to use him now only fuels the idea.

Jonah Elliss Gets Attention Amid Broncos’ Change of Plans

Elliss, the son of former Broncos defensive lineman and team chaplain Luther Elliss, was the 76th overall pick of the 2024 draft. He showed well as a rookie, recording 5.0 sacks.

Elliss’ sack total dipped in 2026, but he also filled in as an off-ball backer at times, and that is where the Broncos plan to play him in 2026. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski listed Elliss as the Broncos’ “best-kept secret.”

“How much a player can do for a team is sometimes more important than being a reliable starter. Case in point, Jonah Elliss hasn’t started a single game for the Denver Broncos since being a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft,” Sobleski wrote on May 18. “His ability to help by playing on the edge or off the ball makes him an invaluable contributor.”

Sobleski cited Bonitto’s recent praise of his young teammate.

“A lot of the times, on third downs, he was lined up at inside backer already, and we had multiple packages for him,” Bonitto told reporters on May 13. “He’s one of our best cover players when we drop him in coverage.

“Even in those packages, the stuff he can do with dropping, rushing on the running back, he provides so much versatility.

Elliss still has room to grow, and he has dealt with injuries in his young career.

However, Bonitto said that he has “no doubts about his talent, man. He’s one of the most talented guys on the team.” His brothers, Christian and Kaden Ellis, are both inside backers, which could bode well for his transition.

Broncos’ Decision Bodes Well for Young Pass Rushers

Elliss will try to earn a role behind starting LBs Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, but his shift also looms large for Broncos teammates Drew Sanders and Que Robinson.

“As far as Que, he’s earned, kind of, that step up in his role. In the times that he did play last year, he’s made an impact and made plays. And he, kind of, just did his due and just kept working, and I’m excited for the opportunity for him.”

Robinson was the 134th overall pick of the 2025 draft. He had 0.5 sacks in six games played during the regular season as a rookie.

He notched 1.0 sacks during his lone appearance for the Broncos in the postseason.

The Broncos are also shifting Sanders, an oft-injured 2023 third-round pick (No. 67 overall), back to the outside. They experimented with him there earlier in his career. Sanders has not played since the 2024 season.

Elliss’ workload could depend on Robinson and Sanders stepping up alongside Dondrea Tillman to keep the Broncos’ pass rush potent when Bonitto and/or Cooper must come off the field.