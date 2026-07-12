Broncos’ Evan Engram Opens Up About Significant Decision

Evan Engram is heading into a second season with the Denver Broncos in 2026 that could prove pivotal for his career. But Engram’s offseason actions away from the team this offseason put all of that into perspective.

Engram–a two-time Pro Bowler, former first-round draft pick, and Ole Miss alum–has taken it upon himself to give back.

That has led to arguably his greatest football-related accomplishment.

Evan Engram Opens Up About Evan Engram Foundation

Engram spoke at a youth football event for his charity, the Evan Engram Foundation, which the Broncos operates under Athletes Charitable.

Engram raved about the opportunity to give back during his most recent event on Saturday.

Engram’s foundation “empowers youth through mentorship, resources, and safe spaces that nurture confidence and character. By helping young people thrive on and off the field, they’re building a generation ready to lead with heart.”

He clearly carries that attitude with him.

“It’s been awesome,” Engram told “The Daylan Show’s Daylan Flowers” during an interview on July 11 while at a “Skills & Drills Clinic” in Mississippi. “Going on year 10 in the league. And throughout my career, I’ve done camps, I’ve visited schools, I’ve done Special Olympics. Kind of just freelancing. And I think two years ago, or last year, my family was like, ‘Evan, let’s make it. Let’s put it all together.’

“So, we founded the Evan Ingram Foundation. The symbol was just Galatians 6:9: Do not grow weary of doing good. For the proper time, you reap a harvest and you do not give up.”

Engram said, “That’s kind of the backbone of what I like to do, is just continue to do good, continue to do good in the community, do good for people that look up to me and have been in the same situation that I’ve been in growing up, and even situations that were worse than mine growing up, just trying to relate to them.”

That verse has come up before, mentioned in a piece from The New York Post’s Steve Serby in 2017, who noted that his mother, Michelle Zelina, included it in a message to her son ahead of his senior season at Ole Miss.

Evan Engram Sends Message to Next Generation

Engram was quite clear about what how grateful he is to be in a position to give back, noting all those who have helped him put the effort together.

He also shared the advice he has for the kids who he encounters.

“Letting them know that hard work beats any struggle and faith in God can lead you to your goal. So, it’s been awesome. We got a great team,” Engram said. “I’m very blessed for the foundation, and I’m blessed for the people that help me put it together.”

“I tell the kids all the time, I was in their shoes. I went to camps, and I went to little seven-on-seven and just ran around and had fun. That’s where I fell in love with the game. So, I think it’s cool to, obviously, you want to come out and help improvement, and give tips and tricks to the game, but also just let’s just throw the ball up and let’s run around, have fun. Those are my best memories of football. So, if I can provide kids with that same avenue, who knows where they can take it. So yeah, today was a great day for that.”

The Broncos star has a lot to consider about his future. Spotrac listed him among the team’s current trade candidates, but Engram’s off-field efforts clearly keep him in the moment.

Evan Engram Delivers Strong Words About Former Team

Engram is under the microscope with the Broncos, but the former New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars tight end’s alma mater is too amid a slew of offseason changes.

Despite that, Engram believes the Rebels should be all in on this season.

“I think these guys got to shoot for the ultimate goal. They were close last year, came down to what, a minute in the fourth quarter, when Miami went up. So, they’re right there. I think Pete (Golding) is–the way he handled that whole situatio toward the end of last year was just a testament to what he can do with with the keys, with all the keys.”

Engram had some current Rebels helping out with the clinic, and he came away with a positive impression.

“The kids were great. The dudes, getting to know them a little bit, their head’s on their shoulders the right way. And they’re out here sacrificing their free time to give back. Like I said, I think that’s the part of doing good in the harvest is gonna come,” Engram said.

“I think those guys continue to do what they’re doing, I think the sky’s the limit, honestly.”