Denver Broncos Have the Ultimate Offensive Weapon for Bo Nix in 2025

Denver Broncos‘ newly acquired tight end Evan Engram will be a good addition to an already good Broncos team. In today’s NFL, the tight end position is no longer just about blocking and short-yardage gains. It’s about creating mismatches, stretching the field, and becoming a quarterback’s best friend in the red zone. That’s why Denver’s recent signing of a pass-catching tight end Evan Engram during free agency is not just a smart move it could be a game-changer.

Earlier this offseason, Denver announced the signing of Engram, a proven playmaker with the hands of a wide receiver and the size of a lineman. The deal, worth $23 million over 2 years, signals the team’s intent to elevate its aerial attack and starting quarterback Bo Nix a reliable target over the middle.

In a react article by Luca Evans, Engram’s coach describes why he chose the Broncos in free agency. “They just had a real vision for him,” Engram’s longtime personal coach Drew Lieberman told The Denver Post. “They were kind of, one of the first teams to contact him. … He just felt like they understood all the different things he could do.”

Engram Provides a Good Option in the Passing Game

Not all tight ends can separate like a wideout, but Engram can. With crisp routes and deceptive speed for his size, he thrives against both linebackers and safeties in coverage. He has great versatility as the Broncos can line him up in-line, split out wide, or in the slot he can do it all. His presence forces defenses to adjust personnel, creating opportunities for others as well. The biggest negative on Engram is whether can he remain healthy for a full season.

With multiple seasons of production, Evan brings leadership and experience. He knows how to find soft spots in coverage, make contested catches, and move the chains. Engram had a great season for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season as he had 365 receiving yards and a touchdown. He has accumulated 4,922 yards and 25 touchdowns during his career. The Broncos haven’t had a tight end that can do the things like Evan since Julian Thomas.

A Perfect Fit for the Broncos

With Denver looking to provide more support for Nix, improve third-down efficiency, and add red zone reliability these signings check all the boxes. Opposing defenses now have another weapon to account for as Engram thrives in high-pressure moments and opens up the field for wide receivers and running backs often.

This move signals that Denver is serious about competing. By addressing one of the most important and evolving roles on the offense, they’ve taken a big step toward becoming a more complete, balanced team.

Head Coach Sean Payton loves tight end in his offenses as he has had previous success with Jeremy Shockley and Taysom Hill. The offense should be more efficient and effective as the Broncos continue to build a good team.