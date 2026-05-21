Broncos Urged to Trade 10-Year Veteran Amid Rookie Emergence

The Denver Broncos entered the offseason believing veteran tight end Evan Engram could become Sean Payton’s long-awaited “Joker” weapon on offense.

Instead, Engram’s first year in Denver turned into a frustrating and underwhelming campaign, and now the emergence of rookie Justin Joly could make the veteran a surprising trade candidate before Week 1.

Engram finished the 2025 season with just 50 receptions for 461 yards and one touchdown despite appearing in a featured role for stretches of the year. He later admitted there were “tough moments” throughout the season and acknowledged that many of the issues surrounding his role felt “out of my control.”

“I can only do the most with the opportunities that I get,” Engram said in January. “There were times where opportunities were a little slim.”

Rookie Justin Joly Could Force Broncos Into Tough Decision

The Broncos did not expect to find an immediate contributor at tight end in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. However, Justin Joly is already generating significant buzz during offseason workouts.

ESPN’s Field Yates recently named Joly one of the Day 3 rookies most capable of making an instant impact in 2026. Yates specifically highlighted Joly’s receiving upside, yards-after-catch ability, and reliable hands after posting a zero-drop season in 2025 at NC State.

That praise matters because Denver already has veteran Adam Trautman penciled into a role, while younger players like Caleb Lohner, Nate Adkins, Lucas Krull, and fellow rookie Dallen Bentley are also competing for snaps.

If Joly develops quickly, the Broncos could suddenly find themselves with a crowded tight end room and an expensive veteran whose production failed to match expectations last season.

Broncos Have Financial Motivation to Explore Engram Trade

A potential Evan Engram trade is not only about playing time. There is also a major financial incentive for Denver to consider moving on.

According to reports, trading Engram after June 1 would clear roughly $11.47 million in 2026 salary cap space. While the Broncos are not currently desperate for cap relief, teams with Super Bowl aspirations constantly think ahead regarding future extensions and roster flexibility.

Sean Payton’s offense also appeared inconsistent in how it utilized Engram throughout 2025. Despite entering the season with expectations of becoming a mismatch creator in the passing game, Engram never consistently emerged as a focal point.

If the Broncos believe Joly is ready to contribute immediately, they may decide it makes more sense to invest snaps into a younger and cheaper player with long-term upside rather than continue forcing a fit that never fully materialized.

That does not guarantee Engram will be traded before the season starts. However, after Denver’s rookie additions and Joly’s early emergence, the possibility suddenly feels far more realistic than many expected just a few weeks ago.