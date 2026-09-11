Broncos Urged to Exploit Undrafted Rookie Starter for Chiefs

Maybe the Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid don’t really care about 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes like they say they do.

How else can you explain the Chiefs starting an undrafted free-agent rookie at left offensive tackle — to protect Mahomes’ blind side — in a primetime season opener on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos?

Yes, the Chiefs are starting Kahlil Benson against the Broncos, who have led the NFL in sacks each of the last 2 seasons. Yes, they’re doing it on purpose.

Mahomes is coming off the 1st major injury of his career — a torn ACL suffered in Week 14 of the 2025 regular season — and has never been more vulnerable.

Make it make sense. You can’t. And maybe it’s why the Chiefs are coming off a 6-11 season.

“Not only did the Chiefs sign Benson after he stood out among 100 players at rookie minicamp in May, but he’s also progressed up the depth chart and is now the team’s expected starter at left tackle for Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, with starter Josh Simmons sidelined because of a back injury,” The Athletic’s Jesse Newell wrote on September 11. “It stands to be a historic feat. Per TruMedia, Reid never started an undrafted rookie in Week 1 during his first 13 seasons with the team. The Chiefs’ only undrafted rookie since 2000 to start in Week 1, meanwhile, was fullback Mike Cox in 2008.”

How Kahlil Benson Went Undrafted in 2026

For all intents and purposes, Benson, 6-foot-6 and 319 pounds, should have been drafted.

Benson started his career with 4 seasons at Indiana but transferred to Colorado for the 2024 season — where he played alongside Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter — then came back to Indiana for his final college season in 2025 and was part of an undefeated team that went 16-0 on the way to winning the College Football Playoff national championship.

He was also suspended for the 1st half of a game against Indiana State for an undisclosed violation of team rules, and was the worst-graded offensive lineman on the Hoosiers in the CFP championship game win over Miami, according to PFF.

“Benson is a high-cut and top-heavy blocker with stiffness in his lower half that creates balance issues, especially in space,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “But he uses his long arms and big paws to help compensate. He is at his best in the run game, where his competitive disposition helps him remove defenders from gaps. He needs to improve his recognition skills in pass protection to better adjust to stunts and delayed blitzes. Benson has sloppy tendencies that he must continue to address, but his natural size and length — along with his run-game attitude — will give him a chance in a pro camp. His best long-term position is likely inside at guard.”

Broncos Could Put Benson in Torture Chamber

It would have been interesting to see the reaction of venerated Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph when he 1st learned the news that Benson would be starting at left offensive tackle in the opener.

There are so many ways the Broncos can confuse and humiliate Benson — think a football version of Kevin McHale’s “Torture Chamber” of moves playing for the Boston Celtics.

Even down 1 starting edge rusher with Jonathon Cooper, who is on the NFL commissioner’s exempt list to begin the season, the Broncos can still throw a pair of NFL All-Pro pass rushers at Benson in Nik Bonitto (14.0 sacks) and defensive end Zach Allen (7.0 sacks).