Broncos Tabbed to Land 6-foot-3, 330-Pound ‘Brute’ in 1st Round

It’s been 20 years since the University of Oregon produced 1 of the NFL’s elite interior defensive linemen of all time in Haloti Ngata, who went on to become a 5-time NFL All-Pro, 5-time Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl champion after the Baltimore Ravens took him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2006 NFL draft.

The Ducks might have another 1 of those types of players coming down the pipe in 6-foot-3, 330-pound defensive tackle A’mauri Washington, who Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski predicts will land with the Denver Broncos in the 1st round (No. 22 overall) of the 2027 NFL draft.

“Nose tackle isn’t a glamorous position,” Sobleski wrote. “Even so, a good one is invaluable. Oregon’s A’Mauri Washington gives the Denver Broncos a brute in the middle of their defense to make an elite unit even better … Washington isn’t just a space-eater, which is why he is worthy of first-round consideration. He’s a disruptive presence that violently sheds blocks and resets the line of scrimmage. His inclusion gives Denver something completely different than what the group currently features.

Like any good interior defender, Washington’s play makes life easier for everyone around him.”

Washington Could Have Entered 2026 NFL Draft

In past years, Washington would have likely been in the NFL already.

In the NIL era, at a place flush with cash like Oregon, he chose to come back for another season in 2026 to bank a few more million dollars in NIL money and improve his draft stock.

“Power, power, power,” Yahoo Sports NFL reporter Garrett Burroughs wrote. “A’Mauri Washington has a special ability to turn acceleration into power, as he is as strong as an ox but has a deceptive, quick first step. The hands are nasty, landing consistently and with violent intent. He finds himself landing between gaps quicker than most. Not really a back bender, which is what you want in a physical run stuffer. Moves side to side surprisingly well, with nimble feet that shuffle well, especially when shadowing the running back.”

Washington is also a proven winner. The Ducks have gone 38-5 over the last 3 seasons with him on the roster, including consecutive College Football Playoff appearances in 2024 and 2025. Oregon will be among the favorites to win the CFP national championship again in 2026.

Where Broncos Stand on Interior Defensive Line

The Broncos have built 1 of the NFL’s elite defenses using just 1 traditional interior defensive lineman — although that interior defensive lineman has been anything but a traditional player for the position.

The Broncos have thrived with 31-year-old nose tackle D.J. Jones in that role over the last 4 seasons, where he’s started 62 out of a possible 64 regular-season games and banked big money in the process.

Jones played out a 2-year, $30 million contract signed before the 2022 season and has 2 seasons left on the 3-year, $39 million contract extension he signed in March 2025.

At just 6-foot and 205 pounds, Jones is not built like a traditional interior defensive lineman — essentially what Washington is — and has thrived. In 4 seasons with the Broncos, he has 161 tackles, 8.0 sacks, 13 TFL, and 17 QB hits.