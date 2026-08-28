Broncos: 5 Players to Watch vs. Vikings Tonight

Tonight the Denver Broncos play their last preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Mountain Time. The score isn’t important in this game. What matters is the 53-man roster that must be submitted Sunday.

Denver is 1-1 after beating Atlanta and losing to Green Bay. Star QB Bo Nix is expected to watch from the sideline, which means the night belongs to players fighting for jobs. Sean Payton’s roster is crowded. Last year’s success left few obvious openings, so several veterans and recent draft picks are competing for the same handful of spots.

Five of them will be under the brightest lights Friday. So, here are your “Five Broncos Players To Watch.”

5 Broncos To Watch vs. Minnesota

1. Jarrett Stidham – QB

Jarrett Stidham is planned to start at quarterback against Minnesota. He has already posted the most preseason passing yards on the team and has taken the majority of backup snaps throughout camp. Sean Payton hasn’t yet committed to a Broncos number two quarterback behind Bo Nix. Stidham could be a candidate to trade if he isn’t going to be the backup on this roster. After the injury to Bo Nix last season, Denver may be wise to keep three quarterbacks on the roster. Mistakes would keep Sam Ehlinger in the race for the backup role and possibly see Stidham on waivers or in a trade.

2. Lil’Jordan Humphrey – WR

Humphrey has work to do tonight, and Sean Payton will be watching. The 6-foot-4 receiver can line up inside or outside and is a willing blocker. The depth chart is stacked in front of him. Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, Pat Bryant, Marvin Mims Jr., and Troy Franklin already take away five roster spots. A lot of NFL teams typically don’t keep more than five receivers. Will the Broncos? Humphrey will need to show out tonight on the receiving end and show contributions on special teams, showing added value.

3. Tyler Badie -RB

Badie is one of two experienced backs competing for what may be a single remaining job. J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and fourth-round rookie Jonah Coleman sit ahead of him. Denver kept four running backs last season, but is Jaleel McLaughlin ahead of him? Does the Broncos running scheme and pass blocking also favor keeping fullback Adam Prentice? If so, there may be only 3 running backs kept come Sunday. Badie has to show he can pass-protect and be a ball-catching back option for Denver. Some strong plays against the Vikings could help his case.

4. Jaleel McLaughlin – RB

One or two decisive plays on third down would strengthen his argument that he belongs on the initial 53 rather than the waiver wire. Jaleel McLaughlin brings a different skill set to the same battle. His speed in space and receiving ability have already appeared in limited preseason work. Like Badie, he is fighting for the last backfield roster spot if there are 4 running backs kept. The problem for McLaughlin is how deep the backfield is for Denver. Could the Broncos look to shop him in a trade after a productive day tonight? It is very possible.

5. Sai’Vion Jones – IDL

Sai’Vion Jones, a 2025 third-round pick out of LSU, played only 33 defensive snaps last season. At 6-foot-5 and nearly 290 pounds, he has the length and size Denver wants. Arguably, veteran Jordan Jackson has outplayed him this preseason. The Broncos are likely not cutting a 3rd-round pick from just a year ago, but Jones needs to improve and not regress. Denver kept seven linemen a year ago and could keep Jackson and Jones. Tyler Onyedim is also there at the edge of the depth chart, but was just drafted in the 3rd round in this 2026 draft. So for me, this is whether Sean Payton wants to keep 6 or 7 at the IDL position. Sai’Vion Jones needs to become more than a project and show penetration against Minnesota’s backups. If he can make an impact tonight, it would be difficult to leave a recent draft pick off the 53-man roster.

The Last Word

Friday night will not settle every decision, but it will give players the last word. It will help decide whether a free-agent move is needed. Players who make things happen often survive cuts, or at least make the practice squad. There are a lot of players that are also auditioning for possible spots with other teams. Denver can’t keep everyone, and Sean Payton likely has most of the roster decided. For the five players listed, the next four quarters are the last chance to improve their spot on the depth chart or 53-man roster.