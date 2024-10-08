Broncos Sign 2-Time Super Bowl Champion in Free Agency: Report

The Denver Broncos are adding help for the maligned offensive line in free agency.

Faced with injuries to starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey, his backup Alex Palczewski, and versatile backup Quinn Bailey, the Broncos are reuniting with a familiar face.

“Per source, Broncos are bringing back 11 year veteran OT Cam Fleming to their practice squad. Fleming started 20 games over past three seasons for Broncos,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported on X on October 8. “Broncos center Luke Wattenberg and RT Alex Palczewski left the game Sunday vs. Raiders with ankle injuries and didn’t return.”

Pro Football Focus gave Fleming a 59.4 grade for his 2023 performance.

However, Fleming earned a 71.7 (2021) and a 72.6 (2022) from PFF in the two years prior. He made 15 starts in 2022.

“Cam Fleming worked out for the Broncos last Thursday. Signing to practice squad today. Invaluable depth as O-Line a bit banged up. LT Garett Bolles also missed four plays Sunday because of lower-leg injury, although he returned to the game,” Klis posted in a follow-up post.

“Matt Peart got action at RT and LT.”

Denver also signed former Chicago Bears and Houston Texans interior offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen to the practice squad with Wattenberg banged up, per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson on October 8.

Alex Forsyth, a college teammate of Broncos QB Bo Nix, figures to start in Week 7 if Wattenberg cannot.

Broncos Re-Sign Former OL in Free Agency After Showing Interest

GettyCameron Fleming of the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos’ interest in bringing Fleming back for a fourth straight season dates back to before even his workout in mid-September.

“I’m told per sources that the #Broncos like Cameron Fleming and would prefer to re-sign him,” Between the Hashmarks’ Matt Lombardo reported on X in March. “But, a strong market is developing after he showed he can play at a high level down the stretch last season by not allowing a sack in 126 snaps.”

Fleming, 32, entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the New England Patriots. He won Super Bowls in 2014 and 2016 with them. He has also played for the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants in his 10-year career. Fleming has earned $18.6 million in his career, per Spotrac.

His last contract with the Broncos was for one year and $2.5 million.

The Broncos still have undrafted rookie Frank Crum on hand. Crum notably wears No. 73, which was last worn by Fleming.

Broncos Bring Back Former Cardinals, Lions Playmaker

The Broncos also added depth to their pass-catching corps on an active day in the early going of Week 6, signing former Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kaden Davis to the practice squad.

“Kaden Davis is signing back to the #Broncos practice squad per [agent Sean Stellato],” Wilson reported on X on October 8.

This is Davis’ fourth time signing with the Broncos’ practice squad.

He signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent in 2022, spending less than a month on the roster before the Broncos released him. Davis signed back to the practice squad in December 2022, one week after his release. He was released again in January 2023.

He bounced between the Cardinals’ practice squad, their active roster, and the Lions’ active roster in 2023 and 2024. Davis re-signed with the Broncos in September.

Davis began his collegiate career at Butler Community College.

He totaled 21 receptions for 245 yards and 1 touchdown in his two-year stint with the Grizzlies before moving on to Northwest Missouri State. There, Davis tallied 55 receptions for 971 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He posted a 44-714-10 line in his final season with the Bearcats in 2021. Davis has yet to receive a snap during an NFL regular season game.