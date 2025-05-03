Former Broncos Great Ed McCaffery Is Pleased with Direction of Team

McCaffery is excited about the offense this upcoming season

Denver Broncos legend Ed McCaffery was one of the most prolific players in the history of the franchise. He played 13 seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver where he was a 3X Super Bowl champion, second-team all pro (1998) and he was also voted to the Pro Bowl in 1998. During his playing career, he accumulated 565 receptions, 7,422 receiving yards, and 55 touchdowns.

McCaffrey is also a member of the Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary team. He is a big fan of second-year starting quarterback Bo Nix. Ed is very impressed with the accuracy and mechanics that Nix displayed during his first season.

“I see a strong arm,” says McCaffrey in a one-on-one interview with RG. “I see incredible accuracy, really good footwork. He doesn’t take a lot of sacks, one of the least sacked quarterbacks in the league. That was something that Sean Payton emphasized before last season. I think they accomplished that.”

Head Coach Sean Payton knows he must be patient with Nix and allow him to grow as a quarterback as he progresses throughout his career. According to a ESPN story by Jeff Legwold , Payton will look at building on some keys things so Nix can be a better quarterback.

“There are things that he’s going to look at and grow from and build on,” Payton said. “Whether it’s third-down snaps, whether it’s pressure snaps … the next two, three, four years, those are all important steps. I know he’s going to be here quite a bit.

Nix still has room to grow as a quarterback

Playing with an offensive genius in head coach Sean Payton can be challenging sometimes for any quarterback, especially a first-year one. Nix was able to put up remarkable numbers last season as he threw for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns. McCaffrey feels that there are still areas for improvement

“When he calls the play, he wants the quarterback to see the field the way he sees it. Bo Nix does that this way, that’s why Payton likes him so much, so they’ll continue to work with him and the rest of the team. I’d like to see him have a really solid, quick passing game, but then be able to stretch it, get the protection he needs, and take some shots down the field. That’s where having a lot of speed guys on the outside and guys running deep, crossing routes across the middle of the field, I think if he gets the time he needs, will help stretch things,” said McCaffrey

Nix understands he needs to improve in some areas as he has dedicated his offseason towards working to be a better quarterback. One of his ultimate goals is to lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl win.

“As a competitor, I want to be urgent, and I want to grow and develop into where I can compete and I’m on the same level as those guys,” Nix said. “I’m not [there] right now. Pre-draft was like, ‘What’s your goal upcoming?’ I wanted to help a team make a playoff and push for a Super Bowl. [We’re] working hard to become one of those great teams.”