Former Broncos Starting Quarterback Cut By Giants as Clock Ticks

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen is back on the market. A former draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, he saw his first NFL regular-season action with the Broncos, but now must find a new NFL home.

“The #Giants have released veteran QB Brandon Allen,” NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo reported on X on August 30.

Allen, who turns 34 in September, was a sixth-round selection int he 2016 draft.

Ex-Broncos QB Brandon Allen Cut by Giants

He threw for 515 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions on 46.4% completion during his time on the field with the Broncos, going 1-2 as he was a starter for his only three appearances. And for his career, Allen has a 1,882-11-9 line on 56.7%. He is also 2-8 as a starter.

In addition to the Broncos, Giants, and Jaguars, Allen has also been with the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and Tennessee Titans.

The Broncos have their own QB quandary as the 6 p.m. ET cutdown deadline nears.

It might not be whether to keep all three QBs, with Bo Nix locked in as the starter, but rather which one of Jarrett Stidham or Sam Ehlinger should be his top backup. Stidham has the experience, but his last opportunity when it mattered did not go well.

Conversely, Ehlinger’s last game of meaning was during the 2023 regular season, with his most impressive showing coming during this year’s exhibition slate.

That does not mean the Broncos should explore Allen as an option.

Broncos Must Protect Bo Nix

It does, however, keep the onus on Nix, who is coming off an offseason that included two procedures on his ankle. Nix looked healthy during his limited preseason work, which is certainly encouraging for the Broncos.

Still, the Broncos need to get their decision behind him right, given the uncertain nature of injuries in the NFL. They were one win away from the Super Bowl last season.

Were it not for Nix and his balky ankle, they might have reached the big game.