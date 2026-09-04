Marshall was born in Hephzibah, Georgia, and played college football as a George Bulldog before signing with the Broncos. He signed as an undrafted free agent following the 1992 NFL Draft.
During his five-year career, Marshall spent two seasons with the Broncos, and three with New York Giants before retiring at age 33.
McKenna Van Gundy McKenna Van Gundy is a sports journalist covering the NFL for Heavy.com. She spent two years as a sports contributor for her University's newspaper, covering games and writing feature stories on players and coaches. She currently works for the NFL as a digital programming associate and lives in the greater Los Angeles area. More about McKenna Van Gundy
0 Comments
Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Arthur Marshall has died after a long battle with stomach cancer. He was 57 years old. Broncos Wire @TheBroncosWire · Follow Former Broncos WR Arthur Marshall dies at 57 after battling cancer 📸 Long Photography-USA TODAY NETWORK, IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect t.co/LCLQkd7ws8 1:15 pm · 4 Sep 2026 0 […]
Former Broncos Wide Receiver Dies at 57 Following a Battle With Cancer