Former Broncos Wide Receiver Dies at 57 Following a Battle With Cancer

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Arthur Marshall has died after a long battle with stomach cancer. He was 57 years old.

Marshall was born in Hephzibah, Georgia, and played college football as a George Bulldog before signing with the Broncos. He signed as an undrafted free agent following the 1992 NFL Draft.

During his five-year career, Marshall spent two seasons with the Broncos, and three with New York Giants before retiring at age 33.