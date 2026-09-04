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Former Broncos Wide Receiver Dies at 57 Following a Battle With Cancer

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Denver Broncos wide receiver ARTHUR MARSHALL dies at age 57 following a battle with stomach cancer.
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Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Arthur Marshall has died after a long battle with stomach cancer. He was 57 years old.

Marshall was born in Hephzibah, Georgia, and played college football as a George Bulldog before signing with the Broncos. He signed as an undrafted free agent following the 1992 NFL Draft.

During his five-year career, Marshall spent two seasons with the Broncos, and three with New York Giants before retiring at age 33.

McKenna Van Gundy McKenna Van Gundy is a sports journalist covering the NFL for Heavy.com. She spent two years as a sports contributor for her University's newspaper, covering games and writing feature stories on players and coaches. She currently works for the NFL as a digital programming associate and lives in the greater Los Angeles area. More about McKenna Van Gundy

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Former Broncos Wide Receiver Dies at 57 Following a Battle With Cancer

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