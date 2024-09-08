Former No. 2 Overall Pick Inactive for Broncos in Week 1

The Denver Broncos might need backup quarterback and former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson at some point this season — just not in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson was a healthy scratch for the Broncos in the season opener against the Seahawks on Sept. 8 after making the active roster as the team’s third quarterback behind rookie starter Bo Nix and veteran backup Jarrett Stidham.

Nix, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, beat out Stidham and Wilson for the starting spot in training camp. Other Broncos declared inactive for the opener were cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, offensive tackle Frank Crum, wide receiver Troy Franklin, tight end Lucas Krull, defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike and running back Blake Watson.

Wilson will still serve as Denver’s emergency third quarterback for the game.

Final Preseason Game Landed Wilson on Roster

Wilson ended any roster bubble debate with his performance in the Broncos’ final preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 25.

The Broncos finished the preseason 3-0 and Wilson played all but one possession against the Cardinals. Wilson finished 16-of-25 passing for 251 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions to go with 22 rushing yards and 1 rushing touchdown.

After the game, Denver head coach Sean Payton let the media know Wilson’s spot on the team was safe ahead of the team’s deadline to cut the roster to 53 players on Aug. 27.

“We feel comfortable with those three quarterbacks,” Payton told ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “I think I’ve told you already I see the three of them making (the roster).”

Broncos Gave Wilson Chance to Reboot Career

Wilson opened training camp in a three-way battle for the starting spot with Nix and Stidham but by Aug. 1, Payton confirmed it was a two-way race.

The Broncos traded a sixth-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for Wilson and a seventh-round pick in April. Three years ago, Wilson was being looked at as the franchise savior for the Jets after they selected him No. 2 overall out of BYU in the 2021 NFL draft.

Wilson went 12-21 as a starter in 3 seasons in New York and was pressed into duty in 2023 after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon on the first offensive series of the season. It was a year in which Wilson hoped to learn under the tutelage of Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP.

His time with the Jets became most notable for one game — a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in 2022 in which Wilson went 9-of-22 passing for 77 yards with zero touchdowns as the Jets put up just 103 yards of total offense.

Afterward, Wilson said he didn’t think the offense let the defense down despite New England’s only touchdown coming on a punt return. Wilson apologized to his teammates within days but was still benched and vilified in the media.

ESPN’s 53-man roster projections before training camp predicted the Broncos would only keep 2 quarterbacks. Nix was one of three rookie quarterbacks who started the season opener for their teams along with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams with the Chicago Bears and No. 2 overall pick and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.