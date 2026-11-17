The Denver Broncos have been ahead of the game with contract extensions for their very best players since Sean Payton became their head coach in 2025.

Those decisions have created incredible value for the Broncos—and avoided the contract messes that teams like the Dallas Cowboys seem to always find themselves in.

Even with all that good faith and good decisions to look back on, the Broncos will enter the upcoming offseason with some less-than-clear-cut decisions to make about paying up.

One of the toughest decisions will be whether or not to grant a lucrative contract extension to starting cornerback Riley Moss, although the Broncos should consider another alternative – putting the franchise tag on Moss, who is in the final year of his 4-year, $5.44 million rookie contract in 2026.

What Franchise Tag Means for Broncos, Moss

The franchise tag means the Broncos keep their defensive stabilizing force in place with Moss, who has the tough task of playing opposite 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and fellow cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Moss, a 2023 3rd-round pick, is in his third season as the full-time starter opposite Surtain and has been tested weekly; he’s met the challenge and has become one of the league’s most-respected outside cornerbacks.

The franchise tag for a cornerback in 2026 was $21.161 million — a number expected to rise to about $23 million in 2027. If the Broncos truly don’t want to make a long-term commitment to Moss with a contract extension, that’s barely above the $20 million he could likely fetch on the open market in free agency.

Paying him that extra $3 million for the peace of mind he brings to the defense is well worth it.

Moss Already Named One of NFL’s Top Free Agents

Moss came in at No. 11 on Bleacher Report’s Top 50 2027 Free Agents, and was the second-highest-rated player at his position behind Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter at No. 9 overall, where he’s predicted to receive a 4-year, $110 million contract.

The Broncos are currently 7-2 and on a five-game winning streak — they’re also in line to make the playoffs with Moss and Surtain as their starting cornerbacks for the third straight season.

“A 2023 third-round pick out of Iowa, Riley Moss has established himself as a quality perimeter starter in Denver’s defense,” B/R’s Kristopher Knox wrote. “The 26-year-old has been heavily tested while playing opposite Patrick Surtain II and has rarely flinched. He’s a rangy corner at 6’0″, 193 pounds, who will only turn 27 in March.”

Porter’s top two possible suitors were listed as the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders — teams that might also be counted on to go after Moss if he becomes available.