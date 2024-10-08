Former Broncos Offensive Lineman Sends 3-Word Message to Bo Nix

Bo Nix’s sideline interaction with Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 became a national story.

This is despite the duo’s best efforts to downplay it postgame.

Many on the outside viewed it as a positive thing, especially for the rookie QB. Former Broncos offensive tackle Orlando Franklin, who spent three years with the organization from 2012 through 2014, is among that group.

“Go Bo, go,” Franklin posted with a laughing emoji on X on October 7, sharing the 9News crew’s breakdown of the tiff.

Nix’s reaction was in line with advice from Drew Brees.

“Be just as demanding right back to him. Sean likes that, Sean wants to see you confident,” Brees told Fox Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd on “The Herd” in September. “I think Sean loves that [firmness] coming back from the quarterback.”

Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead – who played for Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints – posted on X that Nix became “Sean’s favorite player.”

Armstead protected Brees’ blindside, giving Nix notable support in his “fire” as Payton termed it.

Sean Payton ‘Loved’ Bo Nix’s ‘Fire’ After Botched Play in Broncos Win

Payton was more concerned that Nix flipped the play. Nix noted the confusion as they exited the huddle, saying he flipped it to correct that issue.

Payton alluded to his interaction with former Broncos QB Russell Wilson in 2023 before stopping and referencing “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” to reporters after the game on October 6, saying they still had to get some traits of the titular character out of Nix.

He said the following day that he “loved” Nix’s reaction, which included some words for Franklin.

“All good. It’s the heat of the moment, it’s the game, it’s competitive – the fire,” Payton told reporters on October 7. “Look we’re in the business of passion. We’re looking for passion and we’re looking for people who have passion for the game, not other things. And I think that it’s so important to him.

“I loved his response. And too, we’re on to the next play, and just it’s nothing.”

In an encouraging sign given Payton’s comments, Nix went along with downplaying the incident and even expressed similar sentiments about how quickly the moment passed for them.

“That literally, I think, explains the situation,” Nix told media members on October 6 about Payton’s movie reference. “That we’re just out there with great competitive intensity and fire. And we can have those conversations and move right back along and score another few touchdowns. That doesn’t bother us.”

Bo Nix Defends Troy Franklin

The interaction occurred after a missed attempt to rookie Troy Franklin on a third-down play that would have resulted in a touchdown.

There was visible confusion from the player before the play.

“My guy’s going to speak his mind,” Franklin told reporters in the locker room after the game. “If he has anything to say, he’s gonna let us know. Let us know what he’s seeing, keep us motivated. And, yeah, you guys saw it out there and you saw the results.”

Nix and the Broncos scored 2 touchdowns after that miss and would have reached the end zone on four straight drives had that play connected.

Nix put his leadership on display about the play itself, deflecting blame from Franklin, his teammate in college at Oregon, for the missed connection. He also expressed faith they will hit on that type of look next time.

“I wouldn’t put that as a drop on him. That was probably a 60-yard ball that he had to track down and catch. And the fact that he got to it when I overthrew it was pretty impressive. But those are ones that you watch on Sundays, and sometimes you just miss,” Nix said after the game. “He’s very close to breaking out, and I think that I can help him a lot more than what I am.

“He was very close, so we’d love to have it back. And I’ll put probably a yard less on it and he’ll catch it.”