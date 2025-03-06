Broncos Veteran Sends 2-Word Message Amid Uncertain Future

The Denver Broncos will have to work to keep the NFL’s No. 3 scoring and No. 7 total defense in 2024 together for the 2025 season. Part of that is figuring out contract situations for players like defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers.

DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens posted, “Don’t forget” linebacker Nik Bonitto’s potential contract extension this offseason, and Franklin-Myers chimed in.

“Or JFM,” the former Los Angeles Rams fourth-round pick posted in response.

The Broncos acquired Franklin-Myers in a trade with the New York Jets in 2024. He is entering the final year of a two-year, $15 million contract after the Broncos reworked his four-year, $55 million deal after the trade.

Despite his impact and the Broncos’ investment in him, his future in Denver remains a source of intrigue.

John Franklin-Myers Faces Uncertain Future With Broncos

Even after his lack of playing time in 2024, Franklin-Myers’ production could attract trade suitors this offseason.

Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti projected the Broncos lineman as a trade candidate.

“The 28-year-old posted 40 tackles and 7 sacks in arguably his most productive NFL season to date. But the Broncos have identified a few studs on their D-Line/Edge, and both Zach Allen & Nik Bonitto are going to need new compensation in the coming months. Denver is likely to move on from Franklin-Myers this March one way or another,” Ginnitti wrote in February.

“It seems reasonable that they may be able to secure a draft pick for a 1 year, $8M contract ($1M of which is guaranteed).”

NFL.com’s Matt Okada listed Franklin-Myers as a potential salary cap casualty this offseason.

“The Broncos are right in the middle of the league in cap space and have a promising quarterback (Bo Nix) on his rookie contract, so they’re not in bad shape financially,” Okada wrote in February.

“If they want to make extra room — perhaps to acquire some weaponry for Nix — the first candidate for release would be John Franklin-Myers. Despite appearing in all 17 games (16 starts), Franklin-Myers played just 46 percent of defensive snaps. He still managed seven sacks and 18 QB hits on those snaps, which is a solid production rate, but he carries a $10 million cap hit in 2025 and can be released prior to June 1 for $7 million in savings. It’s not a necessary move by any means, but it’s a possible one, depending on Denver’s priorities.”

Broncos DE Projected to Command $25 Million Contract

Over The Cap projects the Broncos will have $40.8 million to spend before making any other moves this offseason. It would make sense for the Broncos to make an effort to keep Franklin-Myers since he played well, but also to attempt to lower his $10 million cap hit for 2025.

An extension could free up $4.9 million in additional space, while a trade would free up $8 million with $2 million in dead cap.

Spotrac projects Franklin-Myers to command a deal worth $25.5 million over two years.

That could ultimately be a bargain given Franklin-Myers’ positional versatility to play along the entire defensive line. However, the Broncos must weigh that investment against the others they may have planned for Allen, Bonitto, or free agency.