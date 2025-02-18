Broncos Predicted to Add 2-Time Super Bowl Champion LB in Free Agency

The Denver Broncos shocked the NFL by making the postseason in 2024 for their first playoff berth since the 2015 season. That happened in large part on the strength of a Top 10 defense and cornerback Patrick Surtain II being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

While most teams would probably be happy to keep it around that level, there are still moves out there that could take the Broncos into the rare defensive air occupied by teams like the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who had the NFL’s No. 1 defense in 2024.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen thinks one move that could bump the Broncos up into one of the NFL’s 2 or 3 best defenses — or maybe even the top spot — would be by signing free agent linebacker and 2-time Super Bowl champion Nick Bolton away from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bowen has Bolton ranked as the No. 23 available free agent in the 2025 cycle.

“Bolton would be a big upgrade for Vance Joseph’s defense in Denver,” Bowen wrote on February 18. “Bolton fits with the Broncos as a downhill thumper against the run — he had 11 tackles for loss last season. In coverage, Bolton lacks elite second-level range, but he has four career interceptions.”

Spotrac currently has Bolton’s projected market value at a 4-year, $49 million contract.

Bolton and Singleton Would Be Potent Pairing

Bolton, 5-foot-11 and 237 pounds, would be a considerable upgrade over free agent Cody Barton at one of the inside linebacker spots and paired next to Alex Singleton. Those two playing behind a group of elite pass rushers led by Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen and with Surtain in the prime of his career would be a dream.

The Broncos were the NFL’s best team at getting to the quarterback in 2024, and did so by quite a margin. Denver’s 63.0 sacks were first in the NFL and 9 more than the Baltimore Ravens in second place.

What the Broncos get in Bolton could also go way beyond the stats he puts up on the field. In his first 4 seasons, he’s played in 4 AFC Championship Games and 3 Super Bowls.

From SEC Standout to 2-Time Super Bowl Champion

In 3 seasons at Missouri, Bolton was a 2-time All-SEC pick and an All-American in 2020 before the Chiefs selected him in the second round (No. 58 overall) in the 2021 NFL draft.

“When you think about strong, forceful inside linebackers, Bolton is the type of player you might be envisioning,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote about Bolton in 2021. “He’s going to fall below typical NFL starter standards from a size standpoint, but his rugged frame and forceful demeanor help make up for it. Play recognition and pursuit instincts help carry him to the football and he’s a message-sending striker when he gets the runner squared up.”

Bolton hasover 100 tackles in 3 out of 4 seasons in the NFL. He only missed the mark when he was out for 9 games with a wrist injury in 2023.

When the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl with him on the roster in 2022, he filled up the stat sheet with 180 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 interceptions and 3 pass deflections. Bolton bounced back from his 2023 injury with 106 tackles, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries in 2024, along with career highs of 6 pass deflections and 11 TFL.