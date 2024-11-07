Broncos’ $68 Million OT Could Be Prized Free Agent Target in NFC North

If you’ve watched the Chicago Bears play this season, you understand there is one position need they will covet above all others moving forward. The Bears need offensive linemen to protect 2024 No. 1 overall pick and franchise quarterback Caleb Williams, who has spent the first half of his first NFL season running for his life.
One player who could fill that role for the Bears in 2025 might be veteran Denver Broncos left offensive tackle Garett Bolles, who is in the final season of a 4-year, $68 million contract extension he signed in November 2020.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has the Bears as a possible free-agent destination for Bolles in 2025, when he’ll be one of the most sought-after free agents in the NFL. That elite offensive tackles are hard to come by in the NFL might turn into a lucrative final stage of his career for Bolles, who has spent all 8 of his NFL seasons with the Broncos.
“The only real concern with Boles is his age, as he’ll turn 33 in May,” Knox wrote. “With tackles like Trent Williams playing well into their 30s, though, it’s not a major concern. Bolles should compete with Ronnie Stanley to be the top tackle in the 2025 market. It’s also worth noting that Bolles was 25 when he entered the NFL, so he hasn’t quite seen the wear of other linemen his age. There is no shortage of tackle-needy teams in the NFL, but Chicago might be the most sensible landing spot. The Bears could use a top-tier starter on Caleb Williams’ blind side, and they’re projected to have $73 million in 2025 cap space.”
Bolles Has Been Elite OT For Terrible Teams
The Broncos haven’t had a winning season since 2016 — one year before they selected Bolles in the first round (No. 20 overall) out of Utah in the 2017 NFL draft.
Bolles earned NFL All-Pro honors in 2020 and bounced back from a season-ending injury in 2022 after five games to start all 17 games for the Broncos in 2023 and played every single offensive snap of the season — 1,072 snaps in total.
The Broncos have already made one move to shore up their offensive line for the foreseeable future when they signed guard Quinn Meinerz to a 4-year, $80 million contract extension before the 2024 season.
Much of how the rest of 2024 plays out could determine if Bolles has a future in Denver. Currently sitting at 5-4 and third in the AFC West, the Broncos are very much in contention for a playoff spot.
Make a run through the second half with Bolles protecting the blind side of rookie quarterback Bo Nix and you can bet that might help the powers that be see him as a priority and get the final few elite seasons he has left in him.
If the Broncos fall apart down the stretch, they’re much more likely to cut bait and let Bolles go in free agency and take their chances with an offensive tackle in the 2025 NFL draft.
Broncos Could Sign Bolles Now And End Speculation
Another option for the Broncos would be to — possibly — save themselves some money in the long run by just ending the speculation and signing Bolles to an extension now. It’s something they’ve already done recently, signing edge rusher Jonathon Cooper to a 4-year, $60 million contract extension with $33 million guaranteed on November 4.
