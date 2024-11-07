Broncos’ $68 Million OT Could Be Prized Free Agent Target in NFC North

If you’ve watched the Chicago Bears play this season, you understand there is one position need they will covet above all others moving forward. The Bears need offensive linemen to protect 2024 No. 1 overall pick and franchise quarterback Caleb Williams, who has spent the first half of his first NFL season running for his life.

One player who could fill that role for the Bears in 2025 might be veteran Denver Broncos left offensive tackle Garett Bolles, who is in the final season of a 4-year, $68 million contract extension he signed in November 2020.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has the Bears as a possible free-agent destination for Bolles in 2025, when he’ll be one of the most sought-after free agents in the NFL. That elite offensive tackles are hard to come by in the NFL might turn into a lucrative final stage of his career for Bolles, who has spent all 8 of his NFL seasons with the Broncos.