Broncos Facing Roster Hurdle Behind All-Pro Quinn Meinerz

The Denver Broncos will need to adust their plans during the offseason program following the latest news on Nick Gargiulo, who has been with the club since the 2024 campaign.

Denver has built up one of the best rosters in the NFL, with a top-flight defense and an offensive line to match. However, injuries plagued both units last season, and that is already linegered into this season for the O-line, thanks to Gargiulo, among other positions.

What impact this setback has on the rest of the group remains to be seen.

Broncos Expected to Be Without Chris Garguilo: Report

According to The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson in a post on X on June 1, “Source says #Broncos offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo won’t be participating in spring drills while still rehabbing from a torn right ACL suffered in an Aug. 16, 2025 preseason game against Arizona. Broncos start OTAs on Tuesday.”

Gargiulo is heading into his third NFL season, all of which he has spent with the Broncos. He has yet to see the field during a regular-season contest.

He has managed to stick despite that and missing last season.

Gargiulo’s skill set underscore’s the Broncos’ interest in him, despite his lack of playing time since, selecting him in the seventh-round with the 256th overall pick in 2024. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected Gargiulo as a sixth-round pick, noting his versatility.

“He has the size, length and play strength for center/guard roster flexibility,” Zierlein wrote in 2024. “He’s not a body mover, but he’s also not a basic stalemate blocker. His body control, patience and core strength show up in pass pro and as a run blocker, and he’s athletic enough to make blocks in space.”

Zierlein continued that Gargiulo’s “tape won’t blow you away, but he’s consistent, with an above-average feel for finding positioning to wall off interior defenders.”

2026 Season Big for Nick Gargiulo

Zierlein anticipated Gargiulo would stick on a roster as a reserve. That is what he has done so far in Denver, but this injury setback presents a potential obstacle moving forward. Gargiulo is heading into the final year of his two-year, $2.1 million contract with the Broncos.

He counts just over $1 million against the Broncos’ cap for the 2026 season. So, they may not feel inclined to make a roster move with him, as long as his absence is short term.

Garguilo will be an restricted free agent next offseason.

That gives the Brocos a lot of leverage over his where he plays in 2027, and could further persuade them to retain him this season. That would be good news for Gargiulo, who could prefer security over seeking more money, given he has yet to prove anything in the NFL.

Broncos’ Roster Depth Takes Hit

Including Garguilo, the Broncos list five players as guards. Starters Ben Powers and Quinn Meinerz, a two-time First-Team All-Pro, lead the way. The Broncos also have veteran Calvin Throckmorton and second-year former UDFA Nash Jones on hand.

Last season, the Broncos turned to Alex Palczewski, a tackle by trade, at left guard when Powers tore his biceps. They could have a similar contingency plan in mind this season.

Backup center Alex Forsyth could also be an interal backup plan.

Another center, Michael Deiter, has also played guard in his career. That would make it even less imperative for them to make a move, which, again, would be good news for Gargiulo as he works toward locking down a roster spot with the Broncos for the 2026 season.